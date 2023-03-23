Tamron Hall’s Son Moses: Everything To Know About Her Only Child & IVF Journey

Tamron Hall is a broadcast journalist with an eponymous daytime talk show

The Texas native married music/business executive Steven Greener in 2019

The couple welcomed a baby boy, Moses, in 2019

Tamron Hall has taken the daytime talk show circuit by storm. The Texas native, born in 1970, created, executive produced and debuted her eponymous hit The Tamron Hall Show in September 2019 and it quickly earned incredible accolades, including a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host! With a successful run on The Today Show from 2014 to 2017, it’s safe to say Tamron has made her mark!

In her personal life, the former MSNBC anchor is no slouch either. Tamron is quite successful in her marriage to music executive and business entrepreneur Steven Greener. The pair married in early 2019, but to the surprise of family and friends, they had already started on their journey to parenthood, which eventually led to their miracle baby, Moses. Learn all about the journey and their bundle of joy, below!

Tamron Announces She’s Pregnant At 48

Tamron took to her Instagram on March 4, 2019 to reveal she was 32 weeks pregnant at the age of 48! With a gorgeous snap of herself showing off her baby bump and her new wedding ring, she wrote, “I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!”

The Newlyweds Welcome Moses

Tamron and Steven announced the birth of their first child via Twitter on April 25. “Moses & Mama,” the new mom wrote. “Thank yall for the love and support. I can’t wait to introduce you to my ‘sonshine’. Grateful for the kindness you offered us along the way.”

Tamron Opens Up About Difficult IVF Journey

After the birth of Moses, Tamron opened up about her fertility struggles and the journey she and her husband underwent with in vitro fertilization to conceive their son. One point she stressed was the physical pain associated with IVF. “When I was traveling, I was afraid to give myself the injections. It was very painful and I couldn’t work up the nerve… It’s brutal,” she recalled to Allure. “I’m fortunate to be able to have this procedure and access but the pain is real. You don’t want to be ungrateful, you don’t want to minimize what chance you have right now that someone else would beg for. Even though I was grateful and this was an opportunity I had, it still hurt. I’m still bleeding.”

Tamron Reveals Why She Kept Pregnancy A Secret

“I kept my pregnancy a secret for a long time because, like many women, I was afraid that I would have a miscarriage and then have to go back and tell everyone what happened,” Tamron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “My doctor told me I was a high risk pregnancy due to my age and other medical factors, and I’d had other failed rounds of IVF, so I was nervous. I was worried about having to go through that painful process if things didn’t work out.”

Moses Is Tamron’s Little Sidekick

Tamron cannot help but gush about her baby boy! Take one look at her Instagram and it’s obvious he is her moon and stars. And Moses gets to tag along with mom to work. In several social media posts, Tamron let her fans have a peek at the special bond she shares with Moses while on set. Check it out above!