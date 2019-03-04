Surprise! Tamron Hall kicked off the week on March 4 by revealing that she’s married and pregnant. And she couldn’t resist showing off her cute baby bump and massive wedding ring.

Congratulations are in order for Tamron Hall. The former Today Show co-host dropped some happy news on March 4, telling her Instagram followers that she’s pregnant and married. The 48-year-old, who is 32 weeks along, showed off her baby bump and wedding ring at the same time.

Tamron wrote, “I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!”

Tamron added, “We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful.”

Tamron also shared a photo of herself on a boat with her husband Steven, as well as another picture of her showing off her baby bump in a striped swimsuit. Fans of the journalist were thrilled at the news. One person wrote, “I love this SO MUCH! You are going to be the best mom! Sending all the positive vibes your way!!” Another person added, “Congratulations that is simply awesome all the way around, God bless you and your new family.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Tamron’s new husband is film producer Steven Greener. His production credits include the The Bernie Mac Show and 2005’s Guess Who.

The good news keeps on coming for Tamron who abruptly left Today in February 2017 shortly after Megyn Kelly was hired and the third hour segment that she was co-hosting was nixed ahead of the former Fox News host’s ill-fated show. Just hours before revealing her baby news she also revealed that her new daytime talk show, Tamron Hall, premieres on September 9. She revealed in an Instagram post, “When one door closes… (say it with me) another one opens! @disney just announced that my nationally syndicated daytime talk show ‘Tamron Hall’ will premiere on 9-9-19! I am also proud to share that I will serve as an Executive Producer on our new show, alongside legendary producer Bill Geddie! See bio for details. #LevelUp #Grateful.”