Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin & More Celebs Rocking Cool T-Shirts & Tanks For Summer

Deputy Editor of New York City

Warmer weather is here, and celebrities like Sofia Richie and more are giving us A-plus inspiration for how to rock a tank top or t-shirt for a casual outing!

Summer is the perfect time for mini dresses, jumpsuits, skirts and more fashionable looks, but sometimes, you just want to run out of the house in a more quick and casual look. Enter: The classic t-shirt or tank top. Tees and tanks can be paired with various bottoms to create stylish, but simple, looks for daytime outings. Even the most high-profile celebrities have stepped out in cool tank tops and t-shirts that are great inspiration for anyone’s summertime looks.

Sofia Richie hit the town in Los Angeles wearing a pair of snakeskin pants and strappy heels, but she dressed down the look by pairing it with a white tank top. The look was perfect for a business lunch, as Sofia looked sleek and stylish, but still kept it simple. Plain white or black tank tops are a perfect, versatile article of clothing that can go with just about anything in the summer!

One t-shirt trend that celebrities tend to favor is vintage t-shirts that promote artists and bands. In the photo above, Hailey Baldwin paid tribute to the late Aaliyah by rocking the singer’s face on her oversized shirt. She paired the look with fishnet stockings and combat books for an effortlessly cool look that seemed super comfortable, even in the hottest weather.

Ariana Grande rocked a similar look while she was out and about in New York City. She wore a Whitney Houston shirt, which was so big on her, that it almost looked like a dress! The shirt came down to the tops of her thighs, and Ariana paired it with thigh-high boots. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner wore a graphic t-shirt paired with dressier, red leopard pants for a night out during Fashion Week.

There are plenty of other amazing t-shirt and tank top looks that have been worn by stars like Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Ariel Winter and many more over the years, too. Click through the gallery above to check them out and get your ultimate summer style inspiration!