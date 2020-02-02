Sexiest Super Bowl Halftime Show Outfits Of All-Time: Britney Spears, Beyonce & More

Some of the biggest stars have performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show over the years, and we’re looking back at some of our favorite looks from the performances!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are gearing up to put on quite a show during Halftime of the 2020 Super Bowl, and they’re following in some pretty amazing footsteps. So many fierce women have performed at the Halftime Show over the years, and we’re looking back at some of their incredible performances. Perhaps one of the most memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show moments was during Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s performance in 2004. Who could forget when he accidentally ripped her outfit off and exposed her bare chest on live television?! It’s still talked about to this day, but the performance was so good, it’s remembered for much more than just that moment.

in 2001, Britney Spears was part of an epic Halftime Show lineup with Aerosmith, NSYNC, Mary J Blige and Nelly. She had her toned abs on full display for the performance, wearing metallic silver pants, along with a cropped shirt that had as super low neckline, as well. So fierce! Beyonce led the Halftime Show in 2013, and looked incredible while performing her biggest hits. She even reunited Destiny’s Child for part of the set! Bey wore a fierce, black leather bodysuit, paired with gloves and knee-highs, for the show.

In 2016, Beyonce returned to the stage as a surprise guest during Coldplay’s Halftime Show. She rocked another, sexy black leather outfit for the event, which she paired with combat boots. In 2017, Lady Gaga slayed the stage in various ensembles, included a beaded bodysuit, as well as a crop top and sequined shorts.

No doubt, Shakira and J.Lo will be added to the list after the 2020 game!