Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez & More Stars Making Tracksuits Stylish Again

Who knew that a pair of sweatpants could be so sexy? Stars like Kendall Jenner are bringing tracksuits back in a major way. See pics of her and plenty of more stars in the comfy look.

Yes, tracksuits are a thing again — just ask these stars, who’ve all been spotted out and about wearing the look! Kendall Jenner, 23, is the one to have done it most recently. The model was photographed leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York City on May 14, wearing an all-navy blue ensemble. The tracksuit featured white stripes down the side of Kendall’s leg, and she completed the sporty look with white Yeezy sneakers. She also wore sunglasses, despite it being dark outside. Earlier in the day, Kendall got all dressed up to attend the NBCUniversal Upfronts with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, so we don’t blame her for wanting to keep it comfy later in the night.

Kendall isn’t the only star to make tracksuits a thing again, though! Selena Gomez, 25, looked absolutely stunning during a casual afternoon outing in Los Angeles back in March 2018! The “Fetish” singer was spotted with a handsome guy on her arm while dressed in a simple, yet chic, white sweatsuit. Don’t get it twister — she was not on a date. Rather, she was taking her friend’s son ice skating, so the white sweats were a perfect outfit to wear while hitting the chilly ice rink! Selena’s Storets tracksuit was snow white, featuring a lush, oversized sweatshirt and thin pants in the same color. To keep her look extra casual, Selena rocked a pair of Puma sneakers (gotta represent that brand), white athletic socks, and had her hair done up with a simple barrette. The 90s: they never went away. Her accessories elevated the outfit from couch potato wear to chic — large, silver hoops and an understated silver cross around her neck look perfect!

Meanwhile, some of Kendall’s sisters have also rocked the tracksuit look recently? Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian have been rocking tracksuits since the days when Juicy Couture velour sweats with writing on the butt was the norm. They looked good then, somehow — and they look divine now!

Kylie Jenner was also spotted wearing a tracksuit shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, in Feb. 2018.Tracksuits are the perfect way for a new mom to be comfortable, look adorable, and hide problem areas while working to get the ideal post-baby body. Ugh, we love this one so much! For more pics of your fave sexy celebs in perfect tracksuits, scroll through our gallery above!