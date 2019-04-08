Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Making Snakeskin Look Sexy With Plunging Dresses & More

Snakeskin is in! Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin have styled the trendy animal print to perfection!

If you haven’t noticed, animal prints are having a major moment right now. Leopard is everywhere and even Kylie Jenner set aside her personal distaste for zebra print to rock it on a bodysuit for her 2019 calendar. But among the jungle theme is one pattern that’s particularly ssssexy: snakeskin! I mean, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian donned it multiple times this season so you know it’s on-trend.

Kendall proved she isn’t afraid to take a walk on the wild side when she wore a plunging Ronny Kobo mini dress to the grand opening of the Times Square Edition hotel in New York on March 12. She paired the cream and brown ensemble with khaki Yeezy heels.

Like her little sis, Kim also recently sported snakeskin on Feb. 7. The social media maven stepped out during New York Fashion Week wearing a vintage Mugler dress in the python pattern, and boy was it SEXY. The skintight number hugged her every curve and featured a sexy cutout on her chest. She paired the look with velvet Yeezy booties for an unexpected twist.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was also spotted in snakeskin last fall when she watched daughter North West make her runway debut at the L.O.L. Surprise fashion show on Sept. 22. The mom-of-three looked chic in an oversized button down shirt and vintage Gucci python pants. She tied the look together with faux-python mules from husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 6 collection.

But Kendall and Kim aren’t the only stars that love this trend! Get clicking through the gallery above to see how more fashion-forward celebs (like Hailey Baldwin and Ashley Graham!) have been styling snakeskin!