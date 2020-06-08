‘The Bachelor’: Sean & Catherine Lowe’s Romance Timeline — From 1st Meeting To 3 Kids

Ahead of the first episode of ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!’, we’re taking a look back at Sean and Catherine Lowe’s journey to become a family of five after the show.

Throughout summer 2020, ABC will be looking back at some of the most memorable seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with an eight-week special, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! First up, on the June 8 episode, is season 17 of The Bachelor, which starred Sean Lowe. Sean gave Catherine Giudici his final rose and proposed during the show’s finale, which aired in March 2013. Seven years later, they’re still happily together with three kids.

Sean became the Bachelor after coming in third place on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. The photo above shows Sean and Catherine meeting for the very first time. The pair’s relationship flourished, but Catherine did not receive a one-on-one date until week six of the competition. Still, she continued to move on in the competition, and Sean ultimately proposed to her in Thailand at the final rose ceremony.

Less than a year after the pair’s engagement aired on The Bachelor, they tied the knot in a wedding special that aired live on ABC on Jan. 26, 2014. Sean and Catherine were very open about their desire to start a family, and they confirmed their first pregnancy in Dec. 2015. Their son, Samuel, who is pictured with his parents below, was born in July 2016.

After Samuel’s birth, Sean and Catherine wasted no time getting pregnant with baby number two. Their second son, Isaiah, was born in May 2018, and they welcomed a daughter, Mia, in Dec. 2019. That’s right — in just three and a half years, the Lowes had three kids!

Sean is the only Bachelor who is still with his original final pick. Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. also both found love as the Bachelor, but they wound up marrying their runner-ups, Molly Malaney and Lauren Burnham, after dumping their original final choices, Melissa Rycroft and Becca Kufrin, post-show. The Bachelor franchise has produced several other successful couples from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, but as far as The Bachelor goes — Sean and Catherine are IT.

Click through the gallery above to check out photos of Catherine and Sean’s relationship over the years — from their first meeting on The Bachelor to welcoming their children….and everything in between! This love story is most definitely one for the ages.