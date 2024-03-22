Sarah Rose Hanbury’s Family: Meet Her Husband, Kids & More

Sarah Rose Hanbury has falsely been accused of having an affair with Prince William. Although the initial reports came to light in 2019, they’ve resurfaced amid Princess Kate‘s absence from the public eye while she recovers from abdominal surgery. In response to the baseless rumors, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley called the speculation “false” through a statement from her lawyer.

“The rumors are completely false,” Rose’s attorney said, according to Business Insider. Kensington Palace has not addressed the affair rumors. After late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert joked about the speculation, Rose sent a legal notice to the comedian, per In Touch.

Read on to learn all about Sarah Rose’s inner circle and her long-term connections to the royal family.

Sarah Rose Hanbury’s Husband

Rose has been married to her husband, David Cholmondeley, seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley, since 2009. The pair announced their engagement to the world two days before tying the knot. Rose’s marriage came after she had previously worked as a model in the U.K., as well as a researcher for the British politician Michael Gove.

Sarah Rose Hanbury’s Kids

Rose and David share three children together: sons Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley, Earl of Rocksavage and Lord Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley, and daughter Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley.

The spouses welcomed Alexander and Oliver in October 2009 after they got married. Nearly seven years later, Rose and David welcomed Iris in March 2016. Lord Oliver served as a page of honor at King Charles III‘s coronation.

According to several outlets, the Cholmondeleys live at Houghton Hall in Norfolk.

Sarah Rose Hanbury’s Relatives

Rose’s parents are creative people. Her father, Timothy Hanbury, has worked as a website designer, whereas her mother, Emma Hanbury, worked as a fashion designer. She later changed careers to focus on interior design. Emma has been connected to the royal family for decades. Her late mother, Lady Elizabeth Longman, was a friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s, having served as one of the monarch’s bridesmaids in 1947 when Elizabeth married Prince Phillip.

The Marchioness of Cholmondeley also has a sister named Marina Hanbury. Marina is also an aristocrat, having married the Edward Lambton, seventh Earl of Durham, in 2011.