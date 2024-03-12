Who Is Sarah Rose Hanbury? 5 Things About the Marchioness Amid Kate Middleton’s Absence

Sarah Rose Hanbury — known as Lady Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley — is making headlines at the moment amid Princess Kate‘s absence from public duties. Rose has ties to the British royal family and has been connected to Kate in recent years due to rumors surrounding Rose’s relationship with Prince William. Now that Kate has been absent from public duties amid health concerns, the internet is buzzing over Rose.

Sarah Rose Hanbury Is a Marchioness

Married to David Cholmondeley, the seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley, Lady Rose has three children with her husband — sons Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley and Lord Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley and daughter Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley.

She Has Ties to the Royal Family

Lady Rose comes from a long line of aristocrats, who developed lasting relationships with the British royal family. Rose is the daughter of website designer Timothy Hanbury and fashion designer Emma Hanbury. In addition to her parents, Rose’s grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, was also a well-known name in the royals’ circle. Elizabeth served as one of Queen Elizabeth II‘s bridesmaids at her 1947 wedding ceremony with husband Philip Mountbatten.

Rose’s son Lord Oliver also served as a page of honour for King Charles III at the monarch’s 2023 coronation.

Lady Rose Hanbury Was a Model

Prior to marrying David, Rose worked as a model with the British agency Storm Models, according to multiple outlets.

She Worked in Politics

After trying her hand in fashion modelings, Lady Rose worked with politician Michael Gove as a researcher.

Rose Is Reportedly Friends With Kate & William

According to PEOPLE, Lady Rose is friends with the Prince and Princess of Wales. She also lives near Kate and William in England, as Rose lives in Houghton Hall and the prince and princess live in Anmer Hall, according to several outlets.

She Was Accused of Having an Affair With Prince William

Rose Hanbury is the woman Prince William has been having an affair with. She was a friend to Kate Middleton and their neighbour at their rural home in Norfolk.

Within the past several years, William and Lady Rose were rumored to have had an affair during Kate’s third pregnant with son Prince Louis. (Kate also shares son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte with William)

William, Kate and Rose did not publicly address the speculation, and multiple royal experts and reporters have denounced the rumors.