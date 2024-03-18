Rose Hanbury Reportedly Denies Prince William Affair Rumors

Sarah Rose Hanbury — a.k.a Lady Rose Hanbury — has reportedly denied the rumors that she and Prince William had an affair. The 40-year-old Marchioness of Cholmondeley broke her silence on the matter through a statement shared by her lawyer.

“The rumors are completely false,” Lady Rose’s legal team said, per Business Insider. The outlet noted that Kensington Palace declined to comment on the speculation.

Lady Rose’s statement comes amid incessant social media rumors over her relationship with William, 41, and the public’s speculation over Princess Kate‘s health and whereabouts.

In 2019, tabloids reported that William had an extramarital relationship with Rose, whose family has maintained a long-term connection to the British royal family. Neither William nor Kate, 42, publicly responded to the rumors at the time.

Nearly four years later, the affair speculation resurfaced after “KateGate” started trending on social media. Online users pondered over where Kate has been after she underwent a “planned abdominal” surgery in January of this year. Moreover, the chatter exploded after the Princess of Wales shared a Mother’s Day photo on March 10 of her and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, whom she shares with William. Shortly thereafter, the Associated Press issued a notice to news outlets, informing them to avoid using the picture because its “source” had “manipulated” it.

Kate then apologized on social media by affirming that she had edited the image, but many social media users asked whether the photo was AI-generated.

More fuel was added to the fire in March when Stephen Colbert jokingly acknowledged the baseless affair rumors during an episode of his late-night show.

“The Kingdom has been all a flutter about the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton,” Stephen, 59, said in his monologue on the March 12 episode of The Late Show. “Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

The comedian noted that his heart went out to the Princess of Wales but then jokingly added, “Now, let’s dish the hot [gossip]. I am ready to spill the tea.”

Stephen continued, “According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying ‘there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating. ‘Haha, imagine me having an affair? It is to laugh.'”