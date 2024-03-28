Sara Haines’ Husband: Everything to Know About Her 10-Year Marriage to Max Shifrin

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Sara Haines has been working in daytime TV for over a decade. After beginning her career behind the scenes on NBC’s Today, she later became an on-air contributor. After four years with the show, she moved to Good Morning America and later became a full-time host of The View in 2016. After briefly leaving to go back to GMA, she rejoined as a full-time co-host in 2020.

By her side through her entire time on The View has been her husband, Max Shifrin. Sara and Max have been together for almost 10 years. Sara opened up about how she felt pressured to have kids shortly after marrying in an episode of the Behind the Table podcast in March 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about Max and his marriage to the daytime talk show host.

How Did Sara and Max Meet?

Like so many relationships in the 21st Century, Sara and Max met online! The journalist revealed that the two had met on OkCupid during a January 2023 episode of The View. She said they went out the same day that they met. “I was hunting actively for older men,” she said, via Closer Weekly. “They were the only thing that attracted me.”

Max revealed some details about their first date in a 2018 interview with Yahoo Life. He also revealed that he didn’t know that she was on TV. “I went to shake hands, the gentleman that I am, and she went to aggressively hug me,” he said.

Max Is a Lawyer

Max has worked for BakerHostetler since 2014. He was originally hired as an associate, and he became a litigation partner in 2021, per his LinkedIn profile. He graduated from Brooklyn Law School in 2010, after attending the University of Connecticut from 2001 to 2005.

They Got Married in 2014

After two years together, Sara and Max got engaged. He shared the story about his proposal in the above-mentioned Yahoo Life interview. “I didn’t have a big plan, I didn’t have a big production,” he said. “So I literally got up, crawled out of bed in my pajamas and got on one knee on the floor next to the bed. And proposed awkwardly and without much charm at all.” The pair exchanged vows in November 2014.

They Have 3 Children

After almost 10 years of marriage, Max and Sara are proud parents to three beautiful kids. The couple have two boys, Caleb Joseph, 4, and Alec Richard, 7, and a daughter, Sandra Grace, 5. Sara has revealed that she’d like more kids, but doesn’t plan on having more any time soon. “I would love 10 more!!!! But 3 is all I can handle while being my best version for each of them,” she said responding a fan asking about more babies in February 2021, per People.

Max is five years younger than Sara, and she explained that she was ready for kids as she got married older during a discussion with The View producer Brian Teta on his Behind The Table podcast in March 2024. “I always wanted babies. Sadly, women carry an inner biological clock. I was so worried that these eggs were scrambled ‘cause I was older,” she said, via People. “But I said, ‘If we know we want to be together and we both want kids eventually, I don’t have eventually on my side so let’s go.”

In that interview, Sara admitted that since she got married at 37, her parents were very much encouraging her to have children. “I went from ‘If I got pregnant it was an after-school special or an April Fool’s joke’ to ‘Please have babies!’ ‘But mom, I’m single,'” she joked. “So the pressure was so severe that we barely got to get married before my parents were like, ‘Procreate! Procreate!’”

Max Has Surprised Sara on ‘The View’

A powerful reminder of the exhausting work that goes on behind the scenes to make this show possible. Will be asleep for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/CoMLn7UmNr — Max Shifrin (@MaxShifrin) September 18, 2023

When Sara celebrated her 46th birthday on The View on September 18, 2023, Max and the kids made a surprise appearance to deliver a cake to Sara. She hugged her little ones and introduced them, before gesturing to her hubby. “Oh, and my husband, who also had a pretty pivotal role in creating these kids,” she said, before signing off with her kids.

Max shared the clip and showed an appreciation for how hard his wife works on The View. “A powerful reminder of the exhausting work that goes on behind the scenes to make this show possible. Will be asleep for the foreseeable future,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sara Doesn’t Always Wear Her Wedding Ring

With Sara being on TV every day, some fans take notice of her outfits and accessories on a regular basis, and some of her fans have worried that she and Max might have had relationship troubles when she didn’t wear her wedding ring on air for some shows, per The Sun.

After some speculation, Sara revealed that sometimes she takes her ring off for periods of time in an Instagram Story. “Originally, I took it off because I had gotten this rash. It’s called wedding ring rash. Then it cleared up [and] then I put my ring on again. I got the rash again, and [I] felt the universe was telling me something, and so I got a divorce,” she quipped, via The Sun. “I’m just kidding.”