Ryan Gosling’s Sister Mandi: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Barbie’ Actor’s 2024 Oscars Date

Although Ryan Gosling is happily married to his wife, Eva Mendes, the Place Beyond the Pines actress doesn’t prefer to attend high-profile red carpet premieres with her A-list husband. So, Ryan has opted to bring family members to several events. The Barbie star’s sister, Mandi Gosling, has accompanied her brother on several occasions, including to the 2024 Academy Awards. Since Mandi was Ryan’s Oscars date, his fans want to know all about her.

Get to know Ryan’s sister below!

Ryan’s Sister Has a Job in Showbiz

Unlike Ryan, Mandi didn’t pursue acting, but she does work in Hollywood. According to her IMDb profile, Mandi has worked as a producer for several productions, including Dateline NBC, The Prospect and Miss Advised.

Mandi Studied Journalism

Per her LinkedIn page, Mandi attended the University of Toronto and California State University, Northridge, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism.

She Was Ryan’s ‘Hero’ Growing Up

The brother and sister duo grew up in London, Ontario, Canada. Since they are reportedly three years apart in age, Ryan looked up to Mandi, he noted during an interview with The Independent in 2011.

“I was literally raised by my mother and my sister,” the Notebook actor told the publication about his childhood. “And I feel like I wouldn’t know how to think any other way.” At the time, Ryan added that Mandi was his “best friend and my hero growing up.”

During an interview with ET Canada in 2023 amid Barbie‘s press tour, Ryan recalled how growing up with his sister helped him understand the world of Barbie.

“She was doing all the things all the time,” he said about his sister. “You know, getting me to school safely and then she was the president of that school. She had more meetings than classes. It was Barbie land. When I got to [the Barbie] set, I was like, ‘This is just like my house.'”

Mandi Knew Ryan Had ‘Kenergy’

While speaking with ET Canada in 2023, Mandi pointed out that her brother’s casting in Barbie “felt like such a no-brainer,” per PEOPLE.

“No, listen, it’s like, of course he’s Ken!” she gushed. “You had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there.”

Ryan Brought Mandi to the 2024 Oscars

📹: Ryan Gosling hugging Mandi after his performance, so cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/4RoVt1nJtX — 𝗥𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗼𝘀𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲 ❀ ๑ೃ (@ryangoslingpics) March 11, 2024

Although Mandi has already attended countless red carpet premieres and award shows with the La La Land actor, fans were buzzing about her during the 2024 Oscars. Following his iconic “I’m Just Ken” performance, Ryan gave his sis a hug, as seen in social media clips.