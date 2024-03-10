Oscars 2024 Winners Revealed: Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. & More

The Academy Awards are under way, and many fan-favorite celebrities and films were nominated for Oscars. From Barbie to Oppenheimer, movie lovers are tuning in to see which of their idols won a golden statuette this year. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Holdovers, and Robert Downey Jr. took home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Oppenheimer.
Keep reading to find out who won an Oscar at the 2024 ceremony!
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER — Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER — Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER — Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER — Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER — Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER — Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Original Song
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER — “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
Makeup
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER — Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Animated Feature Film
WINNER — The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER — Poor Things
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER — Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER — American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay
WINNER — Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
International Feature Film
The Teachers’ Lounge
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
WINNER — The Zone of Interest
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER — Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER — Poor Things
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER — The Zone of Interest
Visual Effects
The Creator
WINNER — Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER — 20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary Short
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER — The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER — The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER — War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko