Oscars 2024 Winners Revealed: Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. & More

Only a few were given the highly coveted golden statuette for their work in film. Find out who won at the 2024 Oscars.

March 10, 2024 10:15PM EDT
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.

The Academy Awards are under way, and many fan-favorite celebrities and films were nominated for Oscars. From Barbie to Oppenheimer, movie lovers are tuning in to see which of their idols won a golden statuette this year. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Holdovers, and Robert Downey Jr. took home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Oppenheimer.

Keep reading to find out who won an Oscar at the 2024 ceremony!

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER — Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy at the 2024 Oscars
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER — Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone at the 2024 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER — Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr. at the 2024 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER — Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER — Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER — Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Original Song

Finneas and Billie at the Oscars 2024
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER — “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Makeup

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER — Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Animated Feature Film

WINNER — The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER — Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER — Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER — American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

WINNER — Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

International Feature Film

The Teachers’ Lounge
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
WINNER — The Zone of Interest

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER — Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER — Poor Things

Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER — The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER — Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER — 20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER — The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER — The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER — War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

