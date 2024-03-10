Oscars 2024 Winners Revealed: Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. & More

The Academy Awards are under way, and many fan-favorite celebrities and films were nominated for Oscars. From Barbie to Oppenheimer, movie lovers are tuning in to see which of their idols won a golden statuette this year. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Holdovers, and Robert Downey Jr. took home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Oppenheimer.

Keep reading to find out who won an Oscar at the 2024 ceremony!

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER — Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

WINNER — Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role



Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

WINNER — Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER — Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role



Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER — Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER — Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER — “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Makeup

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

WINNER — Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Animated Feature Film

WINNER — The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER — Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER — Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER — American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

WINNER — Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

International Feature Film

The Teachers’ Lounge

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

WINNER — The Zone of Interest

Film Editing



Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER — Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER — Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

WINNER — The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

WINNER — Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

WINNER — 20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

WINNER — The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

WINNER — The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WINNER — War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko