Russell Crowe’s Kids: Everything To Know About Charles, 18, & Tennyson, 15

Russell Crowe has two sons, Charles and Tennyson, who look just like him! Here’s everything you need to know about his and Danielle Spencer’s kids.

Russell Crowe, 57, is not only an accomplished actor but a father of two. He is best known for his films Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind and most recently Les Miserables. He also dabbled in music as he was a band member in Roman Antix, later renamed 30 Odd Foot Of Grunts.

Soon after he won his Academy Award for Gladiator, he married Australian singer Danielle Spencer, the mother of his two children, in 2003. Even though they’re no longer together and Russell has moved on to Britney Theriot, 31, he and his ex-wife are sure to be there for their kids. Here’s everything you need to know about the not-so-little ones.

Charles Spencer Crowe

Russell and Danielle’s oldest son Charles Spencer Crowe was born on December 18, 2003. The 18-year-old recently had a big accomplishment as he graduated from high school. “Wow… Charles Spencer Crowe graduated from High School today! Time is flying way too fast. So proud of you. Love you beyond words Charlie,” Danielle captioned her post honoring the occasion along with a picture that shows just how much he takes after his dad.

She also uploaded an adorable montage of pictures for his 18th birthday. “My first born is 18 today. Gulp.😳 Happy Birthday Charlie !! I am so proud of you. Love you so much ♥️♥️♥️,” she captioned the pic as she showed off a snap of her and Russell holding Charles as an infant, him as a little kid with his two front teeth missing and of him nowadays.

Tennyson Spencer Crowe

Russell and Daniell’s youngest son Tennyson Spencer Crowe was born on July 7, 2006. The 15-year-old also looks strikingly like his father, which fans can see on his mother’s Instagram posts. She recently dedicated a post to him for his 15th birthday “It’s my youngest son’s birthday today, he is 15! Can’t believe it..Happy Birthday Tennyson!” she captioned the post and included pics of him from all the different phases of his life.

Unfortunately, Russell hasn’t been able to spend much time with his kids as he has lamented about in the past.

“As you know, I’m divorced now, and like many other blokes who are out there listening, I have limited time with my kids. I don’t get to wake up with them everyday,” he told Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa.

He continued, “And I get then every year between December 27 and January, so if you expect me to do anything, anything, I don’t give a sh– what it is in that time that doesn’t include my children, well you can go and whatever.”

However, even though he hasn’t spent as much time with his kids, who live with his ex-wife in Sydney, Australia, he has still learned something from them.