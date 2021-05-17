Russell Crowe’s Sons Charles, 17, & Tennyson, 14, Look Just Like Him & So Grown Up In Rare Photo

It’s not every day that Danielle Spencer shares pictures of her and Russell Crowe’s sons, and the photo she recently shared revealed how the lads are their father’s look-alikes.

If someone wanted to see how Russell Crowe, 57, would look like if he was a young teen in the year 2021, all they’d have to do is glance at his ex-wife’s Instagram on Mother’s Day. Danielle Spencer, 52, posed in between their sons, Tennyson Spencer Crowe, 14, and Charles Spencer Crowe, 17, for a lovely family photo. “Here I was telling the boys to smile – and then I didn’t,” she captioned the shot, uploaded on May 9. “Ah well. Have had a lovely Mother’s Day. Hope all the mums out there have been spoilt today.”

While it should be no surprise that the sons of Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer – an actress and singer from Australia — would grow up to be handsome, the boys inherited their father’s genes. Fans and friends fawned over these lads in the comments section. “Gorgeous xx oh my gosh, Dani, they are grown-ups!!” “My god! They are grown-ups! In my head, they are tiny still!” “OH MY GOODNESS! What a handsome pair!” “Haha, you look like the tiniest munchkin next to them! They are both so tall!” “Goodness, they are young men now.” “Oh my gosh! Where did you leave the two boys I saw in the last pic? These are two men!!!”

Russell and Danielle first became romantically entangled in 1989, after working together on the movie The Crossing, according to Closer Weekly. They began an on-again/off-again relationship that spanned decades before they seemingly agreed to settle down in 2003. That year, they tied the knot in a wedding ceremony on Russell’s property in Nana Glen, a small village in New South Wales, Australia. Later in 2013, they welcomed Charles. Tennyson arrived three years later in 2006. The couple remained together, but by October 2012, they separated. Though they remained on good terms, it took six years for them to settle their divorce.

“In other news … yesterday , April 9th , 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) … I officially became divorced,” tweeted Russell, sharing the news of the finalization online. “Thank you linesman. Thank you ball boys.”

“Obviously, I want to be on the best of terms with Russell,” Danielle told Sunday Style in 2015. “We’ve been friends since we’ve been teenagers. We have kids together …. so ending up in a place where we’re not friends, or we’re not able to get together for the kids and do things like [go to a movie] premiere or [spend] Christmas morning, or things that are very important for the kids … I think that would be a really sad place to end up.”