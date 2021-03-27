Russell Crowe, 56, Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With Beard While Playing Tennis With GF

Russell Crowe was spotted playing a game of doubles against friends with girlfriend Britney Theriot in Sydney, Australia.

Russell Crowe, 56, turned heads on Mar. 26 when he showed up for a game of tennis with a big and longer white beard than we’re used to seeing. The iconic actor was joined by his girlfriend Britney Theriot, 30, for the Sydney outing and was photographed while walking and while playing against friends. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black and white shorts, and blue and orange sneakers. Check out the pics of Russell and Britney HERE!

He was also wearing a white and black baseball cap and sunglasses. Britney also chose to wear comfortable clothing that included a light grey tank top, dark teal skirt and white sneakers. She topped it off with her own white and black baseball cap and had her long blonde locks into a low ponytail.

As Russell and his friends were heavy into the game, celebs were spotted sitting in the stands and watching. Some of the A-listers included Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Natalie Portman, Jeff Goldblum, and Isla Fisher, according to the Daily Mail.

Although Russell and Britney have sparked romance rumors since they were spotted kissing at a Sydney tennis court in Nov., they have yet to confirm their romance. The Gladiator star is believed to have met the stunning beauty, who is an actress-turned-real estate agent, on the set of his movie Broken City way back in 2013. Once she was in the public eye with Russell, she also made headlines for looking a lot like his ex-wife Danielle Spencer, whom he divorced in 2018.

Although they have been separated since 2012, Russell and Danielle, who share sons Charles 17, and Tennyson, 14, have remained cordial and often speak highly of each other in interviews. “The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended. We’ve had holidays together in the past and we can happily sit down and chat,” Danielle told the Daily Telegraph last year. “We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him to be a member of my family.”