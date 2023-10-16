Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend: Get to Know April Geary & Learn About His Past Marriage to Paula Patton

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Robin Thicke practically grew up in the spotlight. His parents were famed Canadian actor Alan Thicke and Days of Our Lives star Gloria Loring. While Robin, 46, worked on various projects as a kid and released his debut album in 2022, he had his biggest hit song in 2013 with “Blurred Lines.” Over the years, he’s collaborated with plenty of huge stars, and he is currently one of the judges on The Masked Singer.

For nearly 10 years, Robin has been in a relationship with model April Love Geary, 28. The two have a family of three kids and they’ve been engaged for years. Prior to that, Robin was married to Paula Patton, 47. for nearly a decade. Find out more about Robin’s relationships here.

How Did Robin Meet April?

Robin and April were first rumored to be dating in 2014, shortly after Robin’s split from Paula was announced. After the divorce was finalized, the couple made their red carpet debut in May 2015 at the Cannes Film Fest. At the time, a source had revealed that they were “super flirty” at the event, in a report to Us Weekly. “They spent much of the evening hanging out away from their table at the back of the room. They were very touchy-feely and clearly very into each other,’ they said.

April Is a Model

April has been modeling for years. She regularly shows off her stylish looks and sexy bikini photos to her 327,000 followers on Instagram.

They Have 3 Kids

April is a proud mama to three young children with Robin. The pair have two daughters and a son. She occasionally shows photos of Mia Love, 5, Lola, 4, and Luca, 2, on her Instagram. She wrote about how happy she is to be a mom in a post in December 2021 to commemorate her 27th birthday. “If you would’ve told 16 year old April that you were going to have 3 kids under 4 by the time you’re 27 I would’ve said you’re crazy. But I love my life and my family so much. Thank you for making my day so special and full of love,” she wrote.

Robin and April Got Engaged in 2018

While April was pregnant with their second daughter, Robin popped the question! She revealed that he’d proposed in a Christmas Eve Instagram post in 2018. She posted a black-and-white photo of the two of them, showing off her engagement ring. “YES YES 1000x YES,” she wrote along with crying emojis and a diamond ring. She also shared a cute video of him proposing.

Robin’s First Wife Was Paula Patton

Before getting together with April, Robin was wed to Paula Patton from 2005 to 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2015. The two stars met when they were teens at an under-21 club in Los Angeles in 1991. They were together for 13 years before getting married. The pair had one son, Julian, 13, born in 2010. In 2014, the pair announced their plans to separate in a statement to People. “We will always love each other and be best friends, however, we have mutually decided to separate at this time,” they said.

Following their separation, Robin did make attempts to reconcile with his ex, dedicating songs to her during his live shows, and he even named his 2014 album Paula. The lead single from the album was the heartfelt ballad “Get Her Back.” Ultimately, the record didn’t lead to a reunion, but Robin does seem very happy with April.