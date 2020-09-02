Baby on the way! April Love Geary and Robin Thicke are expecting their third child together. The couple already share two daughters and we can only imagine how thrilled they are to be expanding their family.

This family just keeps growing! April Love Geary, 25, and singer Robin Thicke, 43, are expecting their third child together, a source confirmed to Us Weekly. April had previously joked about welcoming another baby into her and Robin’s young family back in May, posting a black and white photo of the singer to her Instagram story with a caption that read in all capital letters “get me pregnant again,” per Us.

It’s unclear how far along April is into her pregnancy, but she and the “That’s What Love Can Do” singer already have their hands full with their two adorable little girls! The pair welcomed their first daughter, Mia Love Thicke, in February 2018, and their second daughter, Lola Alain Thicke, in February 2019. April and Robin absolutely love sharing with the world what their little ones are up to, often posting fun videos and photos of their girls on Instagram.

Prior to meeting April in 2014, Robin was married to actress Paula Patton. The two knew each other since their teens. But by the time they were adults, their budding romance became much more serious between the two, as their innocent relationship became a complete love story. The two married in 2005 and welcomed their son, Julian Fuego Thicke, on April 7, 2010. Unfortunately, this Hollywood fairytale was not meant to last.

Paula and Robin went on to divorce in 2015, after separating in 2014. The former couple’s highly publicized split sent shockwaves through Hollywood, as Paula filed due to Robin’s alleged infidelity, alleged abuse, and drug use. The two also reached a custody agreement for their son in 2017. By this point, Robin had already met April, but the two didn’t commit to their relationship until after Paula and Robin’s difficult divorce proceedings. On Christmas Eve 2018, the two got engaged.

Now, Robin and April have a lot to celebrate in the near future. With a third baby on the way, the couple will likely be shifting their focus to preparing their home for a family of five! As they continue to share moments from their life on social media, HollywoodLife will be on the lookout for more endearing photos of the Thicke-Geary family!