Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Geary Secretly Pregnant Again Only 7 Months After Giving Birth

Omg! Robin Thicke’s girlfriend April Geary secretly revealed that she’s pregnant again only seven months after giving birth to their first baby girl together back in Feb. Get the details on when she’s due here!

It looks like congrats are in order again for Robin Thicke, 41, and his 23-year-old girlfriend April Geary! The singer’s baby mama privately revealed that she’s pregnant once again just seven months after giving birth to their daughter, Mia Love Thicke, in Feb. 2018. “Robin Thicke’s baby mama, April, is pregnant again,” a source close to April EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “April made the announcement and asked for total secrecy among the friends that she told and asked that no one tell anyone. Then she joked that she was pregnant with ‘Irish Twins’ having just had her last baby only months ago. She made the announcement on Tuesday (July 17) explaining that according to her pregnancy app she is about seven weeks along. She also described that she woke up feeling nauseous while on a recent trip to Mexico so she took a test.” Robin and April were seen in Mexico on a family vacation back in Apr. where they showed off their new daughter as well as April’s amazing post-baby body.

The unexpected baby news will make Robin a three time daddy. He already has a son, Julian Fuego Thicke, 8, from his previous marriage to Paula Patton. From his previous posts, it seems like Robin really enjoys fatherhood. Shortly after Mia was born he took to Instagram to share an adorable pic of him cuddling the newborn and it definitely made our hearts melt!

Seeing Robin with a third child is sure to be sweet. Although he hasn’t spoken out publicly about having a third child, we can’t help but be excited for him. His relationship with April seems to be going great and to add another baby to the mix may make things even better. After making a ton of headlines due to a rough divorce and custody battle with Paula, it will be good to see the headlines be for joyous news this time around. We’ve reached out to Robin’s rep as well as April for comment but have yet to receive a response.