Robin Roberts Leaving ‘GMA’? What She’s Said About Her Future With The Show

Robin Roberts, 62, has been a staple on Good Morning America for as long as most people can remember. The famous broadcast journalist, born in November 1960, started working as a news anchor on GMA in 1995, when she was still employed at ESPN. Robin became a full-time co-anchor at the ABC morning show in 2005. Since then, Robin has been a staple on GMA, though she has had to miss the show on several occasions due to both her and her longtime partner Amber Laign‘s respective health issues. Here is what you need to know about Robin’s future on GMA.

Robin Roberts Joined ‘GMA’ In 1995.

In 1995, Robin got a job at ABC News as a field reporter, and starting working at GMA as a news anchor. She was also working as a sportscaster at ESPN at the time. In 2005, Robin left ESPN and became a full-time co-anchor on GMA alongside George Stephanopoulos. She replaced Diane Sawyer, who got a job at ABC World News.

As of April 2023, Robin’s GMA co-anchors include George, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, and meteorologist Ginger Zee. Aside from co-anchoring in the New York City studio, Robin has also done field reporting at major events like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in the U.K. in 2018.

Robin Roberts’ Absences From ‘GMA’

Robin has had to miss GMA on several occasions because of her health. The first time was in 2007, when she underwent surgery for breast cancer. Five years later, Robin was diagnosed with bone marrow myelodysplastic syndrome. She got a life-saving bone marrow transplant in September 2012 from her sister Sally-Ann Roberts, who was a match. Robin was absent from GMA from August 2012 to February 2013 as she focused on her health. On the day of her return to the show, Robin said, “I have been waiting 174 days to say this, ‘Good morning, America.’ ”

“Those 174 days there was a lot of challenges,” Robin also said about her time battling BMS. “There was a lot of fear was really grateful to be able to once again say, ‘Good morning, America,’ and also grateful and hopeful that by being back, I could somehow be a symbol to others going through something that this too shall pass.”

In early 2022, Robin announced that her longtime partner Amber Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer, 15 years after her own battle with the disease. Robin missed several GMA shows as she supported Amber during her chemotherapy and radiation, which she completed in July 2022. Robin has been absent from GMA a few times in 2023 to work on her Disney+ series Turning the Tables, where she sits down to interview other celebrities.

Is Robin Roberts Leaving ‘GMA’?

Robin has not indicated that she plans to leave GMA anytime soon. In fact, the beloved newscaster celebrated her 20-year anniversary with GMA in April 2022. She received a walk of fame plaque in Times Square. The show also created a tribute video to Robin, in which George called Robin “the heart of GMA.” Robin gushed over her amazing experience on GMA to her co-anchors and recalled the moment she learned the morning show was number one in the ratings. Robin also brought out her girlfriend for the special moment.