Robin Roberts Says She’s ‘Getting Married’ To Amber Laign After 18 Years Together

Robin Roberts, 62, revealed she’s planning to marry her longtime partner Amber Laign! “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the longtime Good Morning America host announced on the Monday, Jan. 2 episode while chatting with author Gabrielle Bernstein. She expressed that she was “hesitating” to say the news as it was the first time she had “said it out loud” to the public as Gabrielle pushed on what her “intentions” were for the new year.

“It was something we talked about but we had put it off as she had become ill,” Robin explained in the candid moment, reference Amber’s 2021 battle with breast cancer. Laign received both chemotherapy and radiation, which she completed in July 2022. “It is saying yes to that, and that next chapter,” Robin then said to an applauding crew. Gabby then encouraged the news anchor to “create a wedding vision board” for herself and the Plant Juice Oils founder. “I want you to just put on that board everything that you really want to experience that day on your wedding — images, flowers, art — I want you to meditate on it,” Gabby expressed.

Robin then said she was “meditating on the marriage and not the wedding,” as Gabby doubled down and said she wants Robin to focus on bringing “positive energy” to her union.

Robin shared a clip of the conversation to her Instagram, re-confirming the news! “Saying YES to marriage in 2023…Always a joy to chat with @gabbybernstein…she joined us LIVE with a manifestation challenge to realize your dreams in the new year. #marriage #manifestation #loveislove,” she wrote. Notably, it’s unclear if Robin and Amber are officially engaged, and Roberts did not appear to be wearing a ring on her left finger.

The couple began dating in 2005, however, their relationship was kept under wraps until Robin publicly came out in 2013. On their 15th anniversary in 2020, Amber revealed that the pair had originally met via a blind date! “Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life,” Amber wrote in the sweet message. “You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know. You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through… Beautiful…..absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart.”