‘GMA’ Co-Host Robin Roberts Anchors From Home Per Doctors Orders: Watch Her Report In Slippers

After surviving breast cancer and a bone marrow transplant, ‘GMA’ Robin Roberts was warned she was at an increased risk of contracting coronavirus. So, she had no choice but to broadcast from her basement!

“Welcome to my house,” Robin Roberts, 59, said from her makeshift studio ion Mar. 25. The Good Morning America co-host raved about her new “commute” was so short, since Wednesday was the start of her working remotely. Robin — who has a history of medical issues, including breast cancer and a rare blood disorder – was told by medical professionals that she was an increased risk of catching coronavirus. “New York City, there’s an escalation right there, and because of my underlying health conditions, my doctors thought it best that I work from home.”

Robin wasn’t going to let this quarantine dampen her spirits. “But I did bring some items from the studio — got my ‘Good Morning America’ mug, good morning sunshine, and also I brought this,” said Robin. She held up a framed photo that read “Hope.” Inside the “O” was a picture of Gina DeJesus, one of the three women held captive within the Cleveland horror house for years “She never gave up hope,” Robin said about Gina, “And we never should give up hope either. Have a blessed day.”

During her first GMA while WFH, Robin made good on a promise she made when she announced her decision to self-isolate: she got to broadcast while wearing her fuzzy slippers. “I do think I need to get my nails done,” she said while holding up the pink monster feet with their giant toenails.

.@RobinRoberts slipper game is STRONG while she's working from home 😂💪 pic.twitter.com/hxOwx4kPVH — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2020

Like so many I’m working from home. Brought with me from my dressing room a gift that gives me hope.#WednesdayWisdom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NpukgPTxoc — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) March 25, 2020

Robin’s medical issues are well-known. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, a disease she would beat. Five years later, in 2012, she would learn that she had a rare blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS. She endured 10 days of extensive chemotherapy before undergoing a bone marrow transplant. Though she is currently in good health, Robin said that her doctors advised her to take extra precautions during this global pandemic.

During the Tuesday (Mar. 24) broadcast of Good Morning America, Robin announced her decision to work remotely. She brought on her doctor, Gail Roboz, to explain how people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk during this outbreak. “I heard your advice, and because of what is going on in New York City, this will be my last day in the studio for a little bit, and I will do like everyone else,” Roberts told her doctor, per Deadline. “It is hard to leave because you want the normalcy. You want it not just for yourself but for our viewers

She isn’t the only news personality working from home. Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie started broadcasting from her basement when she woke up with a sore throat. Al Roker and Craig Melvin, co-anchors of the third hour of Today, have been in self-isolation after one of the show’s producers tested positive for COVID-19.