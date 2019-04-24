Ariel Winter, Kendall Jenner & More Stars Looking Sexy In Ripped Jeans

Distressed denim always looks cool which is likely why everyone from Ariel Winter to Kendall Jenner loves to rock pairs of ripped jeans.

There’s nothing better to keep in your closet than a pair of well-fitting jeans. But sometimes you want jeans that fit well, but look a bit worn out. Distressed denim has a way of always appearing edgy, thus giving your ensemble an extra bit of flair that a pair of regular Levi’s might be missing. Sure, normal jeans are great for things where you want to look semi-presentable like your casual workplace, but when you’re going out with your friends, rocking some rips and tears isn’t always a bad thing. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Bella Thorne has looked cool in ripped jeans, so if you don’t already have seven pairs of them in your closet, now is the time to start investing in them.

Kendall is one of the trendiest stars there is, so it’s no surprise she’s worn this timeless look to perfection. The model, 23, stepped out in Sept. 2017 wearing a particularly neat pair of distressed acid wash jeans that featured slits at the bottom, revealing her black leather boots. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star balanced her edgier bottoms with a cobalt blue top, a khaki blazer and a black belt. She also carried a black handbag with colorful accents.

Ariel Winter has also worn ripped jeans plenty of times. In Oct. 2018, she was spotted out in Los Angeles in a white crop top and cuffed denim pants that featured multiple tears down both legs. She kept her look casual by finishing everything off with strappy sandals. Clearly there are plenty of different ways to style ripped jeans, so for some celebrity style inspo on this trend, head up to the gallery above.