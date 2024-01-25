Rick Harrison’s Kids: All About the ‘Pawn Stars’ Personality’s Family

Rick Harrison, 58, became a household name for reality TV lovers during his time on Pawn Stars. The hit series premiered in 2009 and features over 20 seasons. Rick stars in the series alongside his family, including his adult children. His late father, Richard Benjamin Harrison, also starred in the series until he died in 2018.

Rick’s son, Adam Harrison, died on January 19, 2024, as reported by PEOPLE. The mag confirmed that Adam died at the age of 39 following a fentanyl overdose. That day, Rick’s rep, Laura Herlovich, released a statement about the matter to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” the statement read. Amid the famous family’s heartbreaking loss, below is everything to know about Rick’s adult children.

Corey Harrison

Rick and his first wife, Kim Harrison, welcomed their first son, Corey Harrison, in 1983. At the time, Rick and Kim had been married for about one year. Corey, 40, has appeared in Pawn Stars alongside his dad and previously his grandfather. Additionally, he’s starred in a few of the spinoff series including Pawnography and Pawn Stars Do America.

Most recently, Corey took to Instagram to react to his brother’s death. “Wax wtf I will always love you bubba,” he captioned a photo of himself alongside Adam. The snapshot of the two siblings was taken during their childhood years and generated many comments. “My Condolences to You and the Familia, May Your Brother Rest in Peace,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Our condolences to you and your family and lots of love.”

Adam Harrison

Soon after Corey was born, his younger brother, Adam was born. Rick’s late son died at the age of 39, meaning he was only one year younger than Corey. Adam was the son of Rick and Kim and he chose to live a life primarily out of the spotlight, as he was not featured on his family’s show. Rick took to Instagram on January 20, 2024, to share a rare photo with Adam after his sudden passing. “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam,” the proud father penned in the caption, along with a broken heart emoji.

On January 23, 2024, Rick shared a few throwback photos of his son to honor his memory. “Amazing memories,” he captioned the post. Soon after he shared both posts, many of Rick’s 949K followers took to the comments to send their condolences. “Sorry about all this Rick, you didn’t deserve it, you and your TV programme [sic] will always be legendary, greetings from Italy my man. Stay strong, much love,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, a separate fan added, “Couldn’t imagine what you’re going through Mr. Harrison! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this very difficult time.”

Jake Harrison

Rick welcomed his youngest son, Jake Harrison, with his second wife, Tracy Harrison. It’s not known when Jake was born. However, his father did celebrate Jake’s Pawn Stars debut in March 2021. “Bringing my youngest son into the family business. Jake makes his debut on Pawn Stars all NEW episode tonight 9/8 c on HISTORY,” he penned in the caption at the time.

Rick’s Daughters

Not only does Rick have sons, but he is also a proud dad to three daughters. His daughters include Sarina, Ciana, and Marissa, per Business Insider. There is not much publicly known about his adult daughters. However, Rick did feature a photo of Ciana on his Instagram for Christmas 2023. “Christmas is always magical. My son Jake, my daughter Ciana and granddaughter Cleo,” he captioned the adorable family photos.