‘Pawn Stars’ Alum Rick Harrison Reveals Son Adam Tragically Died From a Fentanyl Overdose

Rick Harrison revealed his son Adam‘s cause of death after confirming that the 39-year-old passed away. A rep for the Pawn Stars alum, 58, told Page Six on January 22 that Adam “died from a fentanyl overdose.” The statement continued, “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

Rick initially didn’t reveal how his son died when he honored Adam on Instagram on Friday, January 19. “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam,” Rick wrote alongside a photo of the father-son duo. At the time, TMZ reported Adam’s death was from an overdose and revealed his family apparently found out on Jan. 19.

Rick also confirmed Adam’s death with a statement via his rep. “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” his rep told Page Six.

Adam’s brother, Corey, also posted a tribute to Adam on his Instagram page after news of his death. He shared a childhood photo of them joyously playing with toy dinosaurs in the bathtub and added a sweet message alongside it. “Wax wtf I will always love you bubba,” he wrote.

Adam was one of Rick’s three sons. He shares him and Corey with his first wife, Kim, and his third son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy. Corey has been seen with Rick on Pawn Stars Do America and is often seen on his Instagram page, but Adam seemed to live a more private life. Jake graduated from high school in 2022 and headed to college, according to one of Rick’s Instagram posts.

Pawn Stars debuted in 2009 and became the History Channel’s top show. It showed three generations of the Harrison family working and laughing as they resold unique treasures to people and spotted frauds. Adam reportedly briefly worked at the family-owned Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, but seemingly never appeared on the show.