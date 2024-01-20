‘Pawn Stars’ Lead Rick Harrison Confirms Son Adam’s Death at 39: ‘You Will Always Be in My Heart’

Rick Harrison confirmed his son Adam‘s shocking death at the age of 39, in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Friday. The Pawn Stars star shared a photo of him and Adam smiling during an outing and added a loving caption to it. “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam,” his caption read along with a broken heart emoji.

Rick also confirmed the death with a statement via his rep. “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” his rep told Page Six.

Although the grief-stricken father didn’t give a cause of death for his son, TMZ has reported it was from an overdose and revealed his family apparently found out on Friday. The outlet also claimed Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are currently investigating the case.

Adam was one of Rick’s three sons. He shares him and his brother Corey with his first wife, Kim, and his third son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy. Corey has been seen with Rick on Pawn Stars Do America and is often seen on his Instagram page, but Adam seemed to live a more private life. Jake recently graduated from high school in 2022 and headed to college, according to one of Rick’s Instagram posts.

Like Rick, Corey also posted a tribute to Adam on his Instagram page. He shared a childhood photo of them joyously playing with toy dinosaurs in the bathtub and added a sweet message alongside it. “Wax wtf I will always love you bubba,” he wrote.

Adam’s death comes after Pawn Stars debuted in 2009 and became the History Channel’s top show. It showed three generations of the Harrison family working and laughing as they resold unique treasures to people and spotted frauds. Adam reportedly briefly worked at the family-owned Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, but seemingly never appeared on the show.

Rick, who used to be a full-time employee at the Las Vegas pawn shop, now focuses more on this television career.