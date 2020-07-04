18 Stars Looking Sexy In Patriotic Outfits For July 4th: Carrie Underwood, Gigi Hadid & More

There’s no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than in a red, white and blue ensemble, and these stars took things to the next level with their Independence Day looks!

Happy Fourth of July! Although Independence Day parties might look a bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still a great time to break out your best red, white and blue looks. Over the years, so many stars have worn patriotic looks that we’ve loved, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best in the gallery above.

While performing at the CMA Music Festival in July 2012, Carrie Underwood rocked a simple ensemble that would look great at any July 4th bash. The singer paired her sequined silver shorts with a distressed, American Flag tank top. She also accessorized with long necklaces, as well as clunky bracelets, to add some flair to her otherwise simple look.

If you’re headed to a pool party for the Fourth, incorporating a swimsuit into your look isn’t such a bad idea. We love how Paris Hilton paired a bedazzled American flag bikini top with a high-waisted blue skirt when she served as DJ at TAO Beach in Las Vegas on July 4, 2015. The socialite added red sunglasses, fingerless gloves and heels to complete her patriotic ensemble.

Gigi Hadid has also slayed the patriotic swimsuit style. She wore a red and white striped bikini top, paired with blue bottoms that featured white stars, while posing for a photo shoot. Then, there was Katy Perry, who went ALL-out with her patriotic look during one of her performances — she rocked a super sexy American Flag-inspired bodysuit, and even her microphone was decked out in an American Flag design!

There are plenty of other amazing patriotic looks where these came from though. Scroll through the gallery above to check out these stars, and more — including Sofia Vergara and Kendall Jenner — in their ensembles that would be PERFECT for the Fourth of July!