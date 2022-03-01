Rebel Wilson’s Siblings: Meet Her 2 Sisters & Brother

Rebel Wilson has two sisters and a brother who all have names just as unique as hers. Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Bridesmaids’ star’s siblings.

Rebel Wilson, 41, is a renowned comedian but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time for her family. In fact, the Pitch Perfect star is super close to her siblings, whom she claims keep her grounded. She has opened up about her family a number of times as she has risen up in fame. When revealing how her unique name came about, she shared that it’s something she and her siblings have in common. “A girl called Rebel sang at their wedding, and that’s where my name came from,” she said according to Daily Mail. “My three siblings and I all have middle names after English royalty. Mine is Elizabeth, which is what I was known as at school.” With that said, meet the Bridesmaids star’s three siblings!

Liberty Wilson

Liberty Wilson is the second oldest sibling in the Wilson family after Rebel. Born in 1982, she’s just two years younger than Rebel so naturally, the two were close. She also is big into following family traditions. All of Rebel’s siblings have unique names. In fact, Liberty was named after one of her parents’ favorite department stores. “I’ve really grown to love the fact I have an unusual name… I wanted to keep that tradition going,” Liberty said while testifying for her sister back in 2015 during Rebel’s defamation case. She was going to name her daughter Disney but after Rebel was accused of claiming she was related to the animator, decided against it. “She (my daughter) does some baby modeling and for that she uses the name Sovereign Wilson,” she said.

She doesn’t lead as much of a life in the spotlight as his sister but she does have a TV presence. She competed on Season 1 of The Amazing Race Australia along with her and Rebel’s brother Ryot Wilson. On the show, she revealed that she also follows her family’s tradition of dog breeding and handling. “Our family has bred and shown beagles for five generations, and it’s something I absolutely love to do,” Liberty explained during a confessional. She also gave a glimpse into life at home at the Wilson house. “There’s four kids in our family and when we were growing up our mom and dad always encouraged plenty of debate, opinions and laughs around the dinner table. We’re all outspoken,” Liberty said of Rebel and her siblings when competing on the show.

Ryot Wilson

Ryot Wilson is Rebel’s one and only brother! He got to show off his competitive side to the world when he competed on Season 1 of The Amazing Race Australia along with his and Rebel’s sister Liberty Wilson. During a confessional on the show, he revealed his very unique profession. “I’m a professional poker player. I play full time,” he shared. His sister Liberty also attributed some admirable and not-so-admirable to her brother. “Ryot is very competitive. He’s pretty intelligent. He’s one of the most arrogant people I’ve come across,” she shared, to which Ryot replied, “I would agree with that; I am intelligent.”

Annachi Wilson

Annachi Wilson is the baby of the Wilson family! She was born as Annalise but prefers to be called Annachi, similar to Anarchy. She was also lovingly called “on the leash” by her siblings as a nod to her parents’ involvement in the dog industry, which was revealed during Rebel’s defamation trial. Like Rebel, she keeps her social media public to give fans a glimpse into her fun and adventurous lifestyle. She often uploads some sweet snaps of her and her siblings. She has proved that she and Rebel are close as they often spend time together whether it’s by working out by the Sydney Opera House, going to Disney together or celebrating the Rams’ victory at the Super Bowl.