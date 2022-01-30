Rebel Wilson Beams In Fitted Leather Leggings As She Goes Shopping In West Hollywood — Photos

Rebel Wilson was all smiles while walking down a street and carrying bags after starting her weekend by browsing stores in a fashionable and flattering outfit.

Rebel Wilson, 41, looked as happy as could be when she enjoyed a little retail therapy on Jan. 28. The actress flashed a big grin when she walked by photographers while shopping in West Hollywood, CA and wearing an eye-catching fitting outfit. It included a white top under a black Burberry jacket and black leather leggings as well as fuchsia ankle boots.

She had her blonde hair down and also rocked sunglasses as she carried multiple shopping bags during the outing. She also carried her purse and at one point, made her way to her parked vehicle when her shopping was over.

Rebel’s latest outing comes three days after she turned heads in a stylish outfit during a workout session. The Australian beauty wore a green sweatshirt and matching bike shorts as she went for a stroll in the Los Angeles area. She also wore a black baseball cap and black sneakers as she held a bottle of water and her phone.

Rebel’s been getting a lot of attention for being so open about her fitness and weight loss journey over the past couple of years. Her fans have followed her progress through videos and photos that she shares on social media and have been inspired by her hard work and lust for life. The Pitch Perfect star previously admitted that although she tried dieting in the past, she found out her weight was tied to the “emotional side” of eating and that’s when things turned around for her.

“I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” Rebel told Extra in Feb. 2021. “It was different this time, I think because I approached it from all areas … the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side.”