‘Queen Charlotte’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Queen Charlotte season 1 is now streaming.

The first season is the #1 show on Netflix within just days of release.

Shonda Rhimes isn’t “ruling out” season 2.

The world of Bridgerton continues to expand, and we’re all the better for it. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has captivated audiences with the exploration of the early days of Queen Charlotte and her love story with King George III.

After binging the 6 episodes, people have started to wonder: could there be a Queen Charlotte season 2? Fans have fallen in love with Queen Charlotte, King George III, Lady Danbury, Brimsley, and more. HollywoodLife is breaking down everything we know about Queen Charlotte season 2 so far.

Will There Be A Queen Charlotte Season 2?

Queen Charlotte season 2 has not gotten the green light from Netflix. The first season dropped on May 4, and Netflix hasn’t renewed the series for a second season as of May 8. Given the massive interest right off the bat, the buzz for Queen Charlotte season 2 continues to grow. (Give the people what they want!)

The show was initially promoted as a limited series, but that could change. “There have been questions, but I’m not having conversations about it yet,” creator Shonda Rhimes told EW. “I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know.”

What does Queen Charlotte herself think about a possible season 2? “I have loved this character,” India Amarteifio revealed to EW. “She’s fantastic. I feel very lucky to be able to portray someone who’s so complex. I would absolutely love to do something in the realm again.”

Shonda also told Shondaland.com: “You know what’s funny is, when I started doing press for this, my answer was ‘Absolutely not.’ But every reporter I talked to was like, ‘Come on!’ I don’t know. I mean, you guys are changing my mind a little bit. I’m thinking about it. I hadn’t entertained it before, but now I am.”

What Happened At The End Of Queen Charlotte Season 1?

The first season of Queen Charlotte explored the origins of Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George III. Their relationship didn’t get off to the best start. George tried everything to push Charlotte away because he thought he was protecting her and didn’t feel like anyone could love him. George had suffered from mental illness since he was a boy and tried desperately to “cure” himself of his “madness.”

In the end, Charlotte loved George for being George. Her Farmer George. She knew his heart, and that’s all she needed from him. Everything else she knew they could deal with together. His mental illness had no effect on her love for him.

“You have half a husband, Charlotte. Half a life. I cannot give you the future you deserve. Not a full me. Not a full marriage. Only half. half a man. Half a king. Half a life,” George said to her.

Charlotte replied with this loving declaration: “If what we have is half, then we shall make it the very best half. I love you. It is enough… Together, we are whole.”

In their later years, Charlotte and George live apart as his medical issues worsen. The final scene of season 1 illustrates that the love between them is unwavering despite the challenges that are thrown their way. “I love the fact that Queen Charlotte knows what to do to help King George, whereas young Queen Charlotte is at the beginning of that journey,” Golda Rosheuvel told Netflix. “Queen Charlotte now knows how to communicate with the man she loves. She knows what he needs. She understands him. It’s a lifelong journey for them and you see that in that last scene.”

Queen Charlotte Season 2 Cast

A second season of Queen Charlotte couldn’t happen without India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest as Queen Charlotte and King George III. If the show were to get a season 2, we’d likely get to meet more of their kids as youngsters. Queen Charlotte season 2 would also likely continue to flash forward to the present Bridgerton timeline so we could get more scenes with Golda Rosheuvel and James Fleet as the older Charlotte and George, as well as Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton.

Two cast members, along with India and Corey, who you could rest assured would be back for season 2 are Sam Clemmett and Freddie Dennis as Brimsley and Reynolds. Arsema Thomas would likely return as young Lady Agatha Danbury since she is one of Queen Charlotte’s ladies-in-waiting and the Queen’s closest friend.

Queen Charlotte Spinoff Possibilities

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story could also launch spinoffs of other series revolving around the characters featured in the first season. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Arsema Thomas about whether or not she’d be down for a Lady Danbury-centric spinoff.

“Uh, yes. Yes, I would. I think working with this crew has been such a massive blessing that I think if they make that decision then I trust them,” Arsema told HollywoodLife at the Queen Charlotte event at the Paley Center for Media on May 4. “Whatever decision that they make I am going to constantly trust them. So if they think there’s a story where there’s more to be told with Agatha, I’m happy to be on that ride.”

Creator Shonda Rhimes revealed she’s also interested in exploring Violet Bridgerton. “I am obsessed with Violet, too,” she told EW. “She’s very interesting as a character and has a lot of layers to her life that we don’t quite know yet. It’s also another complicated love story.” Violet’s story is told in The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After. The older Violet is played by Ruth Gemmell, and the younger version is played by Connie Jenkins-Greig.