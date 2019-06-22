Happy 38th Birthday, Porsha Williams: See Her Hottest Outfits — Skintight Dresses & More

It’s Porsha Williams’ birthday! The reality star is going through a tough time right now, but we’re still celebrating her big day by looking back at some of her sexiest photos ever.

Porsha Williams turns 38 today, June 22, and we’re wishing her a happy birthday by rounding up some of her hottest pics ever. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is currently dealing with the aftermath of her recent split from Dennis McKinley, and we have a feeling there will be plenty of more sexy pics to rub in his face in the weeks to come. For now, though, we’re looking back at occasions like the 2016 and 2014 Emmy Awards where Porsha was absolutely stunning on the red carpet in two amazing looks. In 2016, she wore black pants, paired with a ruffled black top that featured sheer cutouts, and in 2014, she rocked a gorgeous high-low dress, which complemented her figure to perfection.

One of our favorite Porsha looks was one she wore to a taping of Watch What Happens Live. She was photographed arriving to the studios in a sequined gold dress, which showed off her amazing bod and sexy legs. She paired the look with an oversized, black fur jacket to keep warm on the NYC streets, and she was absolutely glowing as photographers snapped her pics. And can we talk about that fire-engine red dress she wore to a press conference for The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017?! She looked like an absolute bombshell!

Porsha recently gave birth to her first child, Pilar Jhena, in March 2019, but she’s bounced back quickly and already has her hot body back. Dennis should certainly be having some regrets about anything he did wrong in the pairs relationship right about now! The businessman was accused of cheating on Porsha with WAGS Atlanta star, Sincerely Ward, but he released a statement to deny the rumors, while Sincerely also said she had never even met Dennis.

