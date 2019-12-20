36 Celebs Looking Holiday Ready In Festive Plaid Prints: Kendall Jenner & more

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — to wear plaid print! We’re loving this look that’s making a resurgence just in time for the holiday season! Just days before the holidays, we’re looking back at some of our favorite festive-themed tartan outfits this year!

Who doesn’t love a good print for the holiday season? While some may opt for the classic Christmas sweater or prefer to get decked out while they deck the halls, we’re getting into one of our favorite patterns just in time for the holidays. Tartans and plaid prints are back in fashion for the season and the stars have really been rocking this looking with their own unique spin!

The ever fashionable Kendall Jenner, 24, showed off her tartan ensemble by donning a pair of Calvin Klein plaid pajamas on Dec. 12 and looked cozy and comfy. The supermodel, who genuinely looks good in anything, appeared particularly festive and fashionable just days before the holiday. Of course, she isn’t the only one who has rocked the look in the past.

Be still, our Monterey, California-loving hearts! Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, 43, and Laura Dern, 52, enjoyed a lunch together last holiday season and wore festive outfits to boot! Reese rocked a black turtleneck, a red plaid mini skirt, black sunglasses, a black purse, black booties, and holiday-appropriate red lipstick on the lunch date. She dressed up the look with a slew of bangles on her wrist as well. Her ensemble would have totally made her Big Little Lies character Madeline Martha Mackenzie proud.

Another plaid look we loved this season came courtesy of Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver on Nov. 29, 2018. The 25-year-old looked amazing in a red plaid long-sleeved sheer bodysuit from the lingerie brand that showed her VS bra underneath. (It was a really great look considering she was at the Victoria’s Secret store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan celebrating the VS Fashion Show.) She paired the see-through one-piece with a black skirt by RtA that showed off her long legs and strappy heels. A look done totally right, if we say so ourselves.

Whether you try the plaid look in bright red hues, or tone it down with a black background color, plaid is a fun way to go festive without going totally overboard in the theme. We’re sure no matter how you try the look (if you choose to do so), though, you’ll look positively fabulous! If you need more holiday fashion inspiration beyond Reese and Josephine, check out the gallery above with several more stars’ best festive looks this season! We’re big fans of Duchess Kate Middleton and model Alessandra Ambrosio’s take on plaid as well!