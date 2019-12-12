Kendall Jenner Gets Into The Holiday Spirit & Puts Her Abs On Display In Red Plaid Calvin Kleins 

Kendall Jenner looked absolutely amazing at the Calvin Klein Pajama Party in NYC on Dec. 11 when she put her abs on full display in a holiday flannel ensemble!

Kendall Jenner, 24, looked ready for the holidays when she attended the Calvin Klein Pajama Party in New York City on December 11. The supermodel put her insanely toned abs on full display in a red plaid pajama set featuring high-waisted skinny leg flannel pants with a matching sports bra. She topped her look-off with black leather mid-calf lace-up boots and tucked her pant legs inside of them. As for her glam, she kept her brown hair down and straight, while she parted the front in the middle and slicked back both sides of her hair behind her ears. Extra long lashes and a clear glossy lip completed her flawless look.

Kendall has never looked better and lately, she’s been looking more gorgeous than ever if that’s even possible. Just the other day, on Dec. 6, Kendall was out in Miami when she looked flawless in a tight nude David Koma Embellished Stretch-Crepe Dress with crystal spaghetti straps and metallic tinsel trim. She topped her look off with a pair of gold Ellie Vail Londyn Lock Earrings and Amina Muaddi Begum PVC Pumps.

Meanwhile, the day prior, on Dec. 5, she looked sexier than ever in a tight, strapless snakeskin corset Nicolas Lecourt Mansion Bustier Top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted black leather pants. Her snakeskin top put her shoulders and collarbone on full display while the corset cinched in her insanely tiny waist. Plus, her tight black skinny leg pants hugged her long, lean legs and she topped her look off with a pair of Yeezy PVC Wedge Thong Sandals. As for her glam, she parted her jet black hair in the middle, leaving it down and straight, while a metallic brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip completed her look.

We absolutely loved the way Kendall looked in her pajamas and you can click through the gallery above to see all of her sexiest crop top looks!