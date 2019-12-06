Fashion
Kendall Jenner, 23, Rocks Strapless Snakeskin Corset & Leather Pants & Has Never Looked Better

Kendall Jenner looked unbelievably sexy when she rocked a snakeskin corset with a pair of skintight leather pants for dinner in Miami on Dec. 5.

Kendall Jenner, 23, is vacationing in Miami and she has never looked better these past few days. The supermodel stepped out to dinner at The Setai Miami Beach on December 5 when she looked sexier than ever in a tight, strapless snakeskin corset top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted black leather pants. Kendall’s snakeskin top put her shoulders and collarbone on full display while the corset cinched in her insanely tiny waist. Meanwhile, her tight black skinny leg pants hugged her long, lean legs and she topped her look off with a pair of Yeezy PVC Wedge Thong Sandals. As for her glam, she parted her jet black hair in the middle, leaving it down and straight, while a metallic brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip completed her look.

Kendall met her BFF Bella Hadid, 23, for dinner, and Bella looked just as gorgeous when she arrived in a silk black halterneck Bevza dress. Her midi dress was loose against her toned frame, while the hem of the frock was lined with feathers. The back of the dress was the best part as it was completely cut out, revealing her bare skin and braless back.

Since arriving in Florida, Kendall has been looking more and more amazing every day. Earlier that same day, Kendall stepped out wearing a tiny black spaghetti strap crop top with a completely open back styled with a pair of high-waisted, tight flared Reformation Newsprint Jeans. She accessorized her look with her go-to Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses and a pair of white Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes.

Aside from her sexy snakeskin and newspaper print looks, one of our all-time fave outfits from Kendall came the day before on Dec. 4, when she went out clubbing with Bella and Joan Smalls, 31. Kendall showed off her amazing figure when she rocked a skintight, super tiny fuchsia zebra-patterned For Love & Lemons Duran Dress which was ruched allover. She topped her sexy look off with a pair of bedazzled Amina Muaddi Crystal Embellished Mules and gold Vita Fede Milos Earrings.