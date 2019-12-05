The Miami fun continues for Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner! After soaking up the sun in their bikinis all day, the supermodels hit the town in gorgeous mini dresses for a night out.

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner had a girls’ night out in Miami on Dec. 4! The gorgeous models hit the town, and they both had their long legs on display in mini dresses. Bella wore a plunging blue ensemble, which reached to just the top of her thighs. She went minimalistic for her beauty look, but styled her hair in a dramatic updo, and rocked statement jewelry to complete otherwise simple look. Meanwhile, Kendall stood out in her hot pint, zebra-print mini, which was even shorter than Bella’s! She rocked a high ponytail and closed-toe heels to go with the ensemble.

Earlier in the day, Kendall and Bella hit the beach for hours of sunbathing and fun in the sun. They were joined by Kendall’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who is also in Miami for the trip. Fans were SO into Bella’s black thong bikini look from the beach day, that she began trending on Twitter, with fans gushing over how beautiful she looked. The ladies were in Miami for the Dior fashion show on Dec. 3, and it looks like they’ve extended the trip to have some girl time and attend Art Basel.

Bella’s fun girls’ trip to Miami comes four months after her split from The Weeknd. The two first broke up in the fall of 2016, and shortly after, The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez. However, after he and Selena split in the fall of 2017, he started quietly spending time with Bella again. They were officially back together by the following spring, but split in August 2019.

However, the two seem to remain on good terms after their most recent breakup. In fact, The Weeknd was even spotted at Bella’s birthday party in October! Perhaps another reconciliation isn’t completely off the table, but for now, Bella seems to be enjoying the single life with her gal pals.