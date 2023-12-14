Paula Abdul’s Dating History: Learn More About Her Ex Emilio Estevez & More

Image Credit: Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock

Paula Abdul, 61, is a singer and dancer best known for her time being a judge on American Idol, though the TV personality went on to appear on The X Factor as a judge in later years. Some of Paula’s other famous onscreen appearances include So You Think You Can Dance, The Masked Dancer, Hey Paula, and many more.

Now, the iconic dancer will appear on the small screen for an appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on December 13, 2023! Paula took to Instagram on December 9 to share a promotional post for the show with her 666K followers. “Be sure to tune in on Wednesday, December 13th at 9/8c on @abcnetwork to see my episode of #CelebrityWheelOfFortune as I compete against @mattrogerstho & @comedianlilrel @celebritywheeloffortune,” she captioned the post. Amid the exciting episode, below is everything to know about the brunette beauty’s love life!

Emilio Estevez

The “Opposites Attract” hitmaker’s first marriage was to actor Emilio Estevez, now 61. The former lovebirds’ romance blossomed just as Paula’s career was skyrocketing in the early 1990s. Emilio and Paula were married from 1992 until they called it quits in 1994. Emilio is known for roles in The Breakfast Club, The Mighty Ducks, and more.

Nearly three decades ago, Paula revealed why she filed for divorce from Emilio. “It was very hard for him to admit that he couldn’t handle having kids again,” she said at the time, per Entertainment Weekly. “It was heartbreaking for us both.” Emilio previously welcomed son Taylor Estevez (b. 1984) and daughter Paloma Estevez (b. 1986) with model Carey Salley.

Brad Beckerman

Two years after Paula and Emilio divorced, she went on to marry businessman Brad Beckerman. The songstress and Brad’s marriage was short-lived, as they divorced two years later in 1998. At the time, he was a clothing manufacturer, per EW, and Paula decided to call it quits after 16 months of marriage. She cited the standard “irreconcilable differences” and moved on, as reported by Distractify.

JT Torregiani

One of Paula’s most famous romances was with on-and-off boyfriend JT Torregiani. Paula and the restauranteur were first linked to each other in 2007 until he went on to date Dancing With The Stars alum Cheryl Burke in 2014, per Distractify. At the start of their romance, JT told OK! magazine that Paula was a very “nurturing” partner. “She is more nurturing than most women I know, let alone women I have dated,” he said in 2007. “She has such a big heart and even with her crazy work schedule, she always makes time for me.”

Paula also gushed over her former leading man during a conversation with PEOPLE. “I’m in a good place in my heart. He’s like my best friend,” she said at the time. Many years later, at the end of 2020, Paula and JT seemingly reconciled as they reportedly began dating again. Although they were recently linked to each other three years ago, Paula is seemingly single and has kept her dating life private.