Emilio Estevez’s Children: Meet His Two Kids Taylor and Paloma

Emilio Estevez is an actor who became famous in the 80s as part of the ‘Brat Pack’

He is Hollywood royalty as the son of Martin Sheen and the older brother of Charlie Sheen

The ‘Mighty Ducks’ star has two children

Emilio Estevez’s impressive Hollywood career is often mentioned in the same breath as his Hollywood roots, as the actor’s Tinseltown bloodline is quite impressive. Not only is the 80s heartthrob the son of Oscar-nominated icon Martin Sheen, but he is also the older brother of the one and only Charlie Sheen! The talent is strong in the family for sure, and Emilio ended up carving his own path with hits like Outsiders (1983), The Breakfast Club (1985) Mission: Impossible (1996), and Bobby (2006). The “Brat Pack” member also starred in two film franchises: Young Guns (1988) and The Mighty Ducks (1992).

Speaking of his family, Emilio, who was married to Paula Abdul from 1992 to 1994, also shares two children with one of his previous girlfriends. Let’s learn all about his son and daughter, below.

Taylor

Before Emilio and Paula got together, the actor dated model Carey Salley. The pair never married, but did welcome two children during their romance, including son Taylor Estevez, who was born on June 22, 1984.

Taylor followed in his family’s Hollywood footsteps, recently performing stunt work for projects like Ride Along, Sons of Anarchy, and Two and a Half Men (which once starred his Uncle Charlie), according to his IMDB. He lived in Spain after working as an associate producer there on 2010’s The Way, directed by his father and starring his grandfather, Martin Sheen. Currently, he is working as a Spanish dialogue coach in Spain, according to Refinery29.

In 2019, Emilio announced he would be a grandfather for the first time, as Taylor was expecting a bundle of joy. “My son and his wife, they’re due in June and in fact the delivery date that they’re talking about is the same date as my son’s birthday, which is June 22nd,” Emilio shared on Live with Kelly & Ryan. “It’ll be my first grandchild, so it’ll be pretty cool.”

Paloma

The second of Emilio and Carey’s child, daughter Paloma Estevez, was born February 15, 1986. Paloma, a graduate of Musician’s Institute, has found great success as a drummer, opening for musical acts like Drowning Pool and Buckcherry, according to Refinery29.

“In terms of feel and groove, I have found myself modeling my playing after the great John Bonham from day one,” Paloma said of the Led Zepplin drummer to Tom Tom Magazine in 2012. “It’s always an honor to hear, ‘Wow, you sound a lot like John Bonham. I’ve never heard a girl hit so hard!'”