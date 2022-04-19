Patrick Stewart’s Wife: Everything To Know About Sunny Ozell, Plus His 2 Previous Marriages

Patrick Stewart is a world-renowned star of the stage and screen. After first making an impact of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Patrick has long been one of the UK’s biggest actors. While he may have made his name playing parts written centuries ago by The Bard, the actor has also become a sci-fi and action icon for his performances in Star Trek and the X-Men films. Throughout his career, Patrick, 81, has been married to three different women! Find out more about his wife Sunny Ozell and his previous marriages here!
Sunny Ozell
Patrick has been married to singer Sunny Ozell, 43, since 2013. The pair met while Patrick was playing the title role in the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s production of Macbeth in 2008, according to The New York Times. Sunny was a waitress at a restaurant at the time. The pair’s wedding was officiated by Patrick’s friend Sir Ian McKellen in Sunny’s home state of Nevada, but they had a hilarious mishap! The pair learned that Ian’s credentials weren’t accepted in Nevada, and they did a last minute wedding ceremony at a Los Angeles Mexican restaurant after the main ceremony, as Patrick revealed in a March 2020 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
While her husband may be a world class actor, Sunny is more musically-inclined. She’s released two albums so far! Her debut album Take It With Me dropped in 2015. Her sophomore record came out five years later in 2020, titled Overnight Lows.
In the nearly 10 years since tying the knot, Patrick and Sunny are just as in love as they were when they met in Brooklyn. “I’ve never met anyone like her before,” he told People in a March 2022 interview. “She is so smart and so informed. And her intellectual accomplishments are extraordinary. She remembers everything.”
Wendy Neuss
Before he met Sunny, Patrick’s second wife was Wendy Neuss. The couple wed in 2000, but they actually worked together for a very long time before getting romantically involved. Wendy, 67, also works in the entertainment business, and she was a longtime producer on none other than Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as Voyager, per IMDb. Unfortunately, the pair’s nuptials didn’t last long. The couple split up in 2003, after only three years of marriage.
Sheila Falconer
Patrick’s longest marriage was also his first. Before he was an international superstar, Patrick married Sheila Falconer in 1966. The pair were married for 24 years, before they split up in 1990. Like Patrick, Sheila was also an actress, but she doesn’t seem to have stayed in movies and television quite like her ex-husband. She’s appeared in an episode of Hugh and I and the films Half a Sixpence and Turn Up For Tony, which was her final role in 1968, per IMDb.
Other than acting, Sheila is also the mother to Patrick’s two kids. The pair share a son Daniel, 55, and a daughter Sophie. Daniel followed in his dad’s footsteps and pursued a career in acting. He even made an appearance in a 1992 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. More recently, he’s appeared in the TV shows Silent Witness, Summer of Rockets, and Blunt Talk, via IMDb.