Demi Moore, 58, Slays Runway With Dramatic New Look: Plus, More Stars At Paris Fashion Week

With COVID-19 regulations in place, Paris Fashion Week is a go! Check out photos of all the hottest models and stars hitting the runway in Jan. 2021 here.

Paris Fashion Week looks a little different this year due to the coronavirus, but models are still in town to show off designers’ Spring/Summer 2021 collections on the runway! While a lot of designers are showing off their new looks virtually, some have secured COVID-friendly fashion shows to reveal their new pieces. On Jan. 27, several models and celebrities gathered for the Fendi show, which brought out some amazing looks.

Demi Moore, 58, showed off her modeling skills by walking the runway for Fendi in an all-black look. The ensemble was off-the-shoulder, creating a plunging neckline for an otherwise covered-up outfit. Demi’s face was heavily contoured with makeup as she showed off the outfit. She also rocked extreme, dramatic black earrings and had her hair pulled back into an updo to complete her glam. As always, she proved she looks just as good now as she did back in her early acting days!

While Gigi Hadid is back at home taking care of her newborn daughter, Khai, her sister, Bella Hadid, is keeping the family name at the forefront of the modeling industry. Bella also walked in the Fendi show. She looked super fierce in her halter-style, beaded gown, which featured a sheer cape that cascaded across her chest and down her arms and body. Bella’s look was also complete with dangling black earrings and her hair pulled back into a messy ponytail.

Cara Delevingne also strutted her stuff on the runway for Fendi. Her look was complete with silver high-waisted pants and a matching jacket. The jacket feature intricate beading and Cara’s accessories also included dramatic earrings. Her short hair was slicked to the side to complete the fierce look. Cara is picky when it comes to deciding what shows she’s going to walk in these days, so she definitely seems to be a big supporter of this collection!

Other stars who walked the runways at Paris Fashion Week in Jan. 2021 included Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, her daughter, Lila Moss and more. Check out the gallery above to see photos of the models and celebrities at Paris Fashion Week!