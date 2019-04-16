Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez & More Stars Making Silky Pajamas Look Sexy In Public

Pajamas are usually relegated to the bedroom, but some silky sets are just too stylish not to show the world. Gigi Hadid and more stars have made PJs look perfect in the light of day.

We’ve all been in the position where you just woke up and you really don’t want to change out of your comfy PJs into something more practical for the day. But rolling out of bed can be stylish! Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Ellie Goulding have all successfully turned silky pajama sets into smart streetwear that you’ll want to wear at all hours.

Gigi has tried out this trend on multiple occasions (and looked amazing each time.) The 23-year-old model has worn pajama sets to do everything from casually walk around New York to attend red carpets. One of our favorite takes of hers was when she stepped out in Manhattan in June 2017 wearing a blue and white pinstripe set by Christian Dada. The cute jacket and pants had red details which she expertly matched to her bra and sunglasses. She finished off her look with white Stuart Weitzman booties.

We also loved the spin Lily Collins recently put on the trend. The actress, 30, looked incredible in a burgundy geometric pajama set while attending Deadline‘s Contenders Emmy event in Los Angeles on April 7, 2019. She elevated the Etro ensemble by pairing it with black feathered heels.

But pajamas don’t have to be sets. Aly Raisman rocked a sexy, silky, silver jumpsuit inspired by robes when she attended the TIME 100 Gala in April 2018. TBH, we want to live in all of these looks! Head up to the gallery above to see how some of the most stylish stars have rocked pajamas to perfection IRL. Trust me, you’ll definitely want to copy one of these looks – especially on those days when you accidentally sleep through your alarm.