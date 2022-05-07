Olivia Rodrigo’s Parents: Everything to Know About Her Supportive Mom & Dad

Achieving massive success at the mere age of 18 with her smash hit single “Driver’s License,” there’s no doubt that Olivia Rodrigo needed the support of her parents, Sophie and Ronald, while being thrust into fame.

Although little is known about Olivia’s immediate family, she is reportedly close with her mother and father based on the few times she has opened up about her childhood. But who exactly are Olivia Rodrigo’s parents? Keep reading to find out everything we know.

Sophie and Ronald Rodrigo

Olivia’s mother Sophie is a teacher, while her father Ronald is a family therapist, according to The Guardian. Growing up in Temecula, California, her father is the grandson of a Filipino immigrant, which makes Olivia a fourth generation Filipino American, according to Marie Claire.

Olivia’s parents reportedly had a large role in her pursuing music, as she was required to take piano lessons at the age of nine. “In hindsight, I’m very glad I was forced to be in piano lessons because I use those skills that I was taught every day. Playing piano is one of my favorite things to do now, so [I’m] grateful that my parents forced me to do that,” she said in an interview with MTV UK.

The Disney Channel star also mentioned that she did not feel pressured by her parents to pursue the entertainment industry growing up, and that she believes they would be proud of her no matter what she chose to do in life. As an only child, she also described her parents as her “BFFS.”

Around May 2021, the Grammy award winner also disclosed that she moved out of her parent’s place at the age of 18 and got her own apartment to establish her independence. However, her mom and pop reportedly still visit her frequently. “It’s like a soft move out – my parents are there a lot of the time,” she said.

Overall, Olivia credits her loving parents for shaping her into the thriving person that she is today. “I definitely have a lot of traits that I think I inherited from my family members. My parents, they’ve taught me how to be kind and respectful, and to always do the right thing,” she told Disney Channel in 2017.