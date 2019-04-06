7 Times Olivia Culpo Has Bared Her Toned Abs In Crop Tops

With abs like Olivia Culpo’s, who wouldn’t wear a crop top every chance they could?! Olivia loves rocking the crop top look, and we’ve rounded up all the times she did it best!

Olivia Culpo is totally a style queen, and one of her favorite everyday looks is some form of a crop top. Her most recent crop top look was during a night out at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California on April 5. The gorgeous model wore high-waisted black pants, and paired them with a skintight, off-the-shoulder, black crop top. The shirt also featured a cutout across Olivia’s chest to show some more skin. The look allowed her to put her rock-hard abs on full display, and she completed the ensemble with her hair slicked back into a bun, along with black booties and a matching bag.

Another one of Olivia’s amazing crop top looks was back during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2018. She stepped out representing Fendi in a BIG way by wearing the brand’s high-waisted pants, along with a bandeau top that was emblazoned with the logo across it. The teeny bra top made it so that very little was covered on the top half of Olivia’s body, so her six pack and chest were totally exposed. She rocked the look confidently, and made it even more fierce with bold makeup and her hair in a high, tight ponytail.

Olivia also bares her abs in sports bras quite a bit, including at a Galentine’s Day Spin Class, hosted by Bai, which she attended on Feb. 13. Of course, the 26-year-old made her workout look chic and sexy by wearing a cropped sports bra to go with her leggings and sneakers. Plus, her abs were on POINT!

Click through the gallery above to check out more photos of Olivia making crop tops a style statement. Whether she pairs them with pants, leggings, skirts, or anything else….she sure knows how to rock this look!