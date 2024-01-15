Niecy Nash’s Wife: All About Jessica Betts & Their Relationship

Niecy Nash, 53, has a diverse acting career ranging in film and television that stretches all the way back to 1995. The Palmdale, California native made her debut in 1995’s Boys on the Side opposite Drew Barrymore, Whoopi Goldberg, and Mary-Louise Parker.

She’d go on to appear in Reno 911! and host Style Network’s Clean House in the 2000s, before landing gigs in HBO’s Getting On, Fox’s Scream Queens, and TV Land’s The Soul Man the following decade. Many others would follow, and Niecy would reap the rewards — she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Clean House in 2010, and has been nominated for multiple primetime Emmys. On Monday, January 15, she’ll find out if she’ll take one home for her nomination as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Behind the scenes, Niecy has been married to Jessica Betts since 2020. She was previously married to Don Nash for 13 years until their divorce in 2007 and to and Jay Tucker from 2010-2019.

Find out more about Niecy and Jessica’s marriage and their life together below.

Jessica is Also an Actress

Jessica appeared on an episode of Niecy’s TNT crime drama Claws in 2018, and the pair appeared to be having a great time in a video clip Niecy shared to Instagram at the time. Per her IMDb page, Jessica has also appeared in Big Momma’s House, P-Valley, Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist, and The Rookie: Feds, along with a couple of shorts.

She’s a Gifted Musician

Niecy’s wife is a singer and guitarist, and according to her IMDb bio, she’s headed out on tour with some big names, including K. Michelle. She won Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott in 2005, and counts Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Tracy Chapman, and Lauryn Hill among her influences as a musical artist.

She Married Niecy in 2020

Niecy and Jessica stunned fans with a surprise wedding ann0uncement and images from their ceremony in an August 31, 2020 Instagram post. “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈 📸 @robertector,” Niecy captioned the post, along with a photo of the newly married couple, with Niecy rocking a gorgeous lace mermaid style gown and Jessica wearing a white suit, sans jacket.

It took a few days to get the news out — the couple was actually married on August 29, 2020.

Jessica is a Stepparent

When the duo tied the knot, Jessica also got three bonus kids! She’s a stepmom to Niecy’s adult kids Dominic, Donielle, and Dia from her marriage to Don Nash, and the actress once told HollywoodLife that her children “love” their stepparent.

“Yeah, I mean, I did not know it was going to go this well, but they really, really like her,” Niecy told HL exclusively in a 2021 interview. “We’ve all traveled on vacation together and they just think that she’s the coolest thing.”