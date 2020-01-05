28 Sexiest Golden Globe Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Jennifer Aniston & More

It’s time for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! As we gear up for the big night, take a look back at some of the sexiest dresses ever worn to the event!

There’s bound to be some amazing red carpet looks at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, but in the meantime, we have plenty of sexy looks from years’ past to look back at! The Globes are the official start to awards season, so the stars always bring their A-game when it comes to their red carpet ensembles. Of course, the show is a little more relaxed and fun, which means we’ve seen some pretty sexy looks on the red carpet over the years! In 2019, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the show, and she looked super sexy in her black dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and thigh-high leg slit. Tay was absolutely glowing in the look, which she also wore to the InStyle after-party.

Can we also talk about Katy Perry’s look at the show in 2016?! She wore a skintight pink dress, which featured a low-cut neckline. Every inch of Katy’s curves was hugged by the dress, and her toned arms and chest were front-and-center. And how about Kristen Bell in 2017?! She wore long-sleeved, floor-length, sequined black gown, but her entire chest was exposed thanks to the dress’ plunging style. It’s just proof that you can be classy AND sexy at the same time!

A lot of stars also love showing off their toned legs in slit gowns on the red carpet. Jennifer Aniston did just that at the 2010 Globes, wearing a one-shouldered, black dress with thigh-high slit. Of course, she posed with her tanned leg sticking out to really give photographers the full effect of the look.

Click through the gallery above to check out these sexy looks and more of the most revealing Golden Globes looks of all-time. The 2020 show airs on Jan. 5 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC, and will be hosted by Ricky Gervais.