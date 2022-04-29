Molly Yeh’s Daughters: Meet The Celebrity Chef’s Adorable Girls Bernie & Ira

Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen

Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen, or “Bernie” for short, was born in March 2019. Bernie’s name is quite family oriented, as it honors three important people. “Bernie is named after Nick’s great-great-grandpa Bernt, who came from Norway and started the Hagen farm,” Molly explained to People at the time of Bernie’s birth. “And my great-grandpa Bernard, who came over from Hungary. Rosemary was my mom’s mom.”

Motherhood is a huge change, and it even apparently affected Molly as a chef. “Everything moves a little slower now,” she told USA Today in September 2019. “I’ll wear her in my sling while I’m in the kitchen, but I don’t want to make anything where I have to use a knife. I don’t want to make anything where I have to stand too close to the stove. I’m doing a lot more no-bake things, or things that require no chopping.”

Ira Dorothy Yeh Hagen

Molly revealed her second pregnancy in September 2021 and announced her birth in February 2022. “She’s here!!!” she exclaimed alongside a selfie of herself, Ira, and Nick. “Ira dorothy yeh hagen was born on sunday at 9:20am, between two snowstorms (eliminating the need to attempt to drive to the hospital on a tractor).” She also explained the meaning behind her second daughter’s name. “Dorothy is after dorothea, the original matriarch of the farm (nick’s great great grandma), and ira is because our friend jamie suggested it and we loved it!” She added: “Bernie is taking to her role as big sister beautifully, introducing ira to all of the best things like tickles, magic wands, tutus, and frozen songs. we’re so excited to be a family of four!”

There’s not much known about the two little ones’ personalities, but it would be no surprise if they had an affinity for creating in the kitchen like their mother. After all, she did film her show while pregnant with both of them. Even more, she has no problem bringing her kids into the kitchen, as she previously shared a video of herself cooking with baby Ira strapped to her chest in a baby carrier. Now that’s how you multi-task!