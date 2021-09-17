See Pic

Food Network Star Molly Yeh Pregnant With Her 2nd Baby — Congrats

molly yeh
Shutterstock
Nicky Hilton Rothschild Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter Nicky Hilton Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2021
Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Jessica Simpson is seen holding her adorable daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in a leopard print onesie in New York City. Jessica leaves the Bowery Hotel with her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. Pictured: Jessica Simpson,Birdie Mae Johnson Ref: SPL5146776 070220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
On-Air Reporter & Writer

Molly Yeh is cooking up something good — baby number 2! The Food Network star revealed she was expecting while filming season 9 of her show.

In addition to expecting the ninth season of her Food Network show, Girl Meets Farm, chef Molly Yeh will also be expecting her second baby! The 32-year-old Chicago-born turned Minnesota-North Dakota transplant announced that she is pregnant with her second child with her farmer husband, Nick Hagen. “I knew I was pregnant when I got the strongest craving for grilled shrimp one morning,” she told People in an exclusive interview. “That quickly subsided, and for the rest of my first trimester I could barely stomach anything that wasn’t carbs and cheese. (Having Bernie was great for this phase because I could just pretend that all of the boxed mac and cheese that we consumed was for her).”

Molly and Nick welcomed their first daughter, Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen, on March 30, 2019, and little “Bernie,” as she’s nicknamed, is a frequent adorable guest on Molly’s Food Network series. “Bernie is already training to be a big sister with her Cabbage Patch doll, and she’s doing great! She keeps suggesting that we name the new baby Bernie, so we’re still working on names,” the Molly on the Range author said. She also added that filming the ninth season of Girl Meets Farm while pregnant has been “awesome,” especially “now that the first trimester nausea has subsided, everything just tastes better.”

‘Girl Meets Farm’ star Molly Yeh. (Shutterstock)

The Julliard School grad took to Instagram to announce her exciting news, with an extra sweet photo! Molly showed off her growing bump alongside a homemade chocolate swirling babka bread, that mimicked the look of a sonogram. “well i was gonna post a sonogram pic but this babka cross section looked just as cool and is probably just as accurate?” she wrote. “which is me telling you that… we’ve got another human on the way!!! due February!”

Related Gallery

Pregnant Celebrities In Bikinis: See Photos Of Tori Spelling, Emily Ratajkowski & More

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski puts her baby bump on display in an Inamorata bikini as she enjoys a day on the beach with her hubby Sebastian Bear and a friend. The pregnant model enjoyed the California sunshine only days before Christmas. Emily kept warm with a Inamorata hoodie as the group walked around on the sand. 20 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski puts her baby bump on display in an Inamorata bikini. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722252_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson shows off her huge baby bump in a neon yellow two-piece bikini while swimming in the pool with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and other friends at Ojai Valley Inn and Spa in Ojai, California on Saturday. Kate did some aqua aerobics in the pool for about a half hour before everyone went swimming together, ate brunch, drank, played games, and just relaxed by the pool for the entire afternoon Saturday. Kate and Danny spent the entire weekend their group of friends at the resort. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other and displayed a lot of PDA throughout the weekend. The two looked very much in love and excited with each other. They hung out at the pool, hit the spa, and ate mostly. Kate always seemed to be tending to her pregnancy cravings. Saturday night the expecting couple went to town and had dinner at a local restaurant. 28 Jul 2018 Pictured: Kate Hudson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA258058_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Eva Longoria sizzles in a string bikini on vacation in Greece

The big reveal comes just before the new season of Girl Meets Farm, which premieres on Sunday, Sept. 19 (11 a.m. ET) on Food Network.