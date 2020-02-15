Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More Hot Models Rocking Mini Dresses On The Runway

Just about every trend you can imagine has been seen on the runway at one time or another, and today, we’re highlighting mini dresses. These models absolutely slayed leggy looks on the runway over the years!

The hottest young models have been rocking mini dresses on the runway a ton recently, and we rounded up some of our favorite looks. Kendall Jenner has worn a number of sexy short dresses while modeling. During a show for Versace, she wore a little black dress, which featured colorful patterns throughout. Her long legs were fully on display in the ensemble. At another Versace show, she rocked a little black blazer dress. She wore intricately-designed tights on her legs, and accessorized with clunky jewelry and a black and gold belt. Kendall wears minis a lot in her every day life, so she’s totally become a pro at slaying the look on the runway, too.

At an Oscar De La Renta show for New York Fashion Week, Bella Hadid wore a hot pink mini dress. The ensemble was very simple, but she stood out thanks to a massive scarf and headpiece, which was the same bright color as the dress. Bella also wore a sexy mini while walking in a show for Micahel Kors. The blazer-style ensemble was black, but glistened with sparkles. She wore a belt across the middle, which had a gold chain hanging down, and her clunky shoes were also gold to match. Stunning!

Gigi Hadid has also worn the mini dress trend on the runway. While walking for Versace in Milan, she sported a colorful dress with a super short hemline. The outfit was pretty standard, but she dressed it up with strappy heels and dramatic dark eye makeup.

Other models, like Irina Shayk, Winnie Harlow, Kaia Gerber and more, are also on-board with the mini dress runway trend. Click through the gallery above to check out all the amazing looks.