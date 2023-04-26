Milla Jovovich’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Children, Including Her Daughter Ever, A New Disney Darling

Milla Jovovich has been romantically involved with Paul W. S. Anderson since 2002.

They share three daughters.

Their oldest, Ever Anderson, appears in Disney’s 2023 feature, Peter Pan & Wendy.

In 2006, Milla Jovovich was ready to become a mom. “I’m getting to that place where I want to think about kids and family and stopping the totalitarian machine that is my life,” she said in an interview, per People. “I’m 30 now, and I still feel like a kid, but my mother had me when she was 24.” A year later, she got her wish. Milla gave birth to her and Paul W. S. Anderson’s first child, a daughter they named Ever Anderson.

Since then, the Resident Evil actress and her partner – the director of the first six films in the Resident Evil franchise – have welcomed two more children into their family. Their second daughter, Dashiel Anderson, arrived in 2015. Their third daughter, Osian Anderson, was born in 2020, right before the world shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, Ever continued her journey in the family business by landing her first lead role in a feature film. She portrayed Wendy in Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s tale. Alexander Molony played Peter, with Jude Law taking on the role of Captain Hook. As Ever’s star rises, here’s what you need to know about her and her two siblings.

Ever Anderson

Ever Gabo Anderson (b. Nov. 3, 2007) is Paul W. S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s oldest child. She was also a difficult birth. “I was in labor for 72 hours,” Milla told People. “I was up for 48 hours, for two nights. I started Halloween night. By the time I went into the hospital, it was the night of November 2. I finally went into the hospital and had the epidural.”

After bursting on the scene, it wasn’t long before Ever — Milla’s look-alike — found herself in front of a camera. In 2016, she portrayed a younger version of her mother’s character in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. In 2021, she appeared as a younger version of Scarlett Johansson’s character in the Black Widow movie.

“On the one hand, I’m terrified because I know how difficult this industry is,” Milla said of her daughter’s blossoming acting career in 2020, per Entertainment Tonight. “And on the other hand, I’m overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and she has been very focused on it since she was five years old. “She’s grown up on sets with her dad and I and, you know, it seems like that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

“We call her Baby Widow,” Jovovich joked in 2020. “She’s such a fan of the Marvel movies, and you know, Ever is just such an incredible talent. She’s just a real natural, and it was so wonderful to watch her on set. I mean, literally, she had everybody crying during one of her scenes! She’s amazing,” she added. ‘I think people are going to be really, really impressed when they see the movie next year.”

In 2023, Ever – at age 15 – appeared in the lead role of Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy, playing Wendy in the live-action adaptation. “It was incredible,” Ever told Entertainment Tonight Canada. “My parents gave me some amazing advice going into this. Me and my mom did line readings for the audition.” Ever said. “For the movie, it was more, we’d get onto set, all of us, and then wing it and have a lot of fun.”

“I didn’t want to grow up at all,” she added. “I loved being able to have a carefree life where I got to eat off the kids’ menu, and nobody gave me any funny looks. And I was definitely in no rush to grow up when I was younger.”

Dashiel Anderson

“We are so proud to announce the birth of Dashiel Edan Jovovich-Anderson to the world today,” Milla announced on Apr. 1, 2015, per PEOPLE. “She is 7 lbs., 10 oz., and 20 inches long. We love you, Dash!” A rep for the actress said, “Milla, her husband Paul, and big sister Ever are overjoyed to welcome Dashiel Edan into their family and are all spending quality bonding time together. Both mama and baby are doing great.”

Ahead of Dashiel’s birth, Milla spoke about how Ever first pitched “Toilet Bowl” as a name but was very excited to have a little sister. “[Ever] ‘s like, ‘We don’t need to buy her anything, Mama. She can just wear all of my old clothes,’ I’m like, ‘Well, but she needs something new of her own.’ ‘No. No. No. No. She doesn’t need anything. She can just wear my old stuff.'”

Milla was actually a bit worried about her eldest daughter’s reaction if they were going to have a son. “I was like, ‘I wonder how long he will survive in our house with that little girl pushing him and sticking her foot out and tripping him!'”

Dash has established herself as the “adventure girl” of the family. In 2023, when Dash celebrated her birthday, her parents threw a “design/fashion show” themed birthday party. “All the kids made their own clothes on sewing machines and then got to strut their stuff on the runway at the amazing LA-based fashion school,” wrote Milla.

Osian Anderson

“On 02/02/2020, our baby girl Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born!” wrote Milla when announcing the arrival of her third daughter. “Osian is a Welsh boy’s name, and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark. [Dashiel] and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were outnumbered. At least she has many names to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few.”

“She’s so beautiful!” continued Milla. “Her hair is lighter than the other girls was, and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way, and they’re hard to control, and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby, and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!! I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I’m flying on!!!”

This birth came with a little bit of concern. Milla revealed that in 2017, she was halfway through a pregnancy when she went into “pre-tem labor” and had to undergo an emergency abortion for medical reasons. She waited to reveal she was pregnant with her third child because she had a “mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror.”

“Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy, I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly,” she wrote on Instagram. “That was obviously not fun, and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles, waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors’ offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear, AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl! Anyway, wish me and my baby luck!”