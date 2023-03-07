Milla Jovovich’s Look-Alike Daughter Ever, 15, Is All Grown Up Attending Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Onlookers probably did a double take when they saw Ever Anderson attend the Miu Miu womenswear show on Tuesday (Mar. 7). The 15-year-old daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson was among the crowd of the Paris Fashion Week event, and Ever looked near-identical to her gorgeous mother. The young girl sported a sleeveless denim mini dress, complemented with thigh-high white boots that sported an open toe, allowing her to show off her finely pedicured nails. Ever also carried a red handbag that she slung around her shoulder and flashed a smile to the paparazzi outside the event.

Ever is more than just Milla’s physical counterpart. The young girl has followed her 47-year-old mother into the acting world. Ever’s first onscreen credit was in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, the 2016 film directed by Ever’s father that starred her mother in Milla’s final outing as Alice. Ever appeared in 2021’s Black Widow as the younger version of Scarlett Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanoff. Ever’s next role will be in the Disney+ live-action film Peter Pan & Wendy, where she will play the titular role opposite Alex Molony’s Peter.

“Honestly, it was one of the best experiences of my life,” Ever told V Magazine/Mini V about shooting Peter Pan & Wendy. “It was an eight-month shoot, and I loved every minute of it. Alex [Molony] and I met when we were 12 years old, and then shooting was delayed a year due to the pandemic, so it’s been kind of wild watching each other grow from children to teenagers. Alex’s voice dropped, I grew three inches, and we are no longer the children we [were] three years ago!”

When asked if she had any doubts about taking on a lead role for a feature film like this, Ever said that the “only doubt I had was due to the three inches I grew from being cast to the first day of filming. I had a growth spurt before filming, [so] I was worried Disney might think I was too old to play Wendy [but], thankfully, they didn’t mind that at all. I was just so excited to play one of my childhood heroes. I always loved Wendy Darling growing up, so to be given the opportunity to play her was a dream come true. We had two months of intense training between fencing lessons and all the wirework training that went into flying. It was all so exciting for me and easy to invest all of myself into it.”