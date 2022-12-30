‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Star Ever Anderson’s Famous Parents: Everything To Know About Her Mom & Dad

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ever Anderson’s first major role was playing a young Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in the 2021 Marvel film ‘Black Widow’

The teenager will be starring as Wendy Darling in the 2023 film ‘Peter Pan & Wendy.’

Ever’s father is ‘Resident Evil’ franchise director Paul W.S. Anderson, and her mom is model/actress Milla Jovovich

At the ripe old age of 15, Ever Anderson has Hollywood already knocking on her door. After making a brief appearance in 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, the American actress went on to portray a young Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in the 2021 Marvel film Black Widow. She was then tapped to take on the lead female role in the Disney live adaptation of their 1953 animated classic Peter Pan called Peter Pan & Wendy, which is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

Ever’s success comes as the New York Magazine’s Vulture declared 2022 as the “year of the nepo baby,” with “nepo baby” being the term for the child of a celebrity. Ever does land in that category, as her parents happen to be big names in Tinseltown, with her father being Paul W.S. Anderson and her mother being Milla Jovovich! Keep reading to find out more about her Hollywood royalty, below!

Milla Jovovich

Ever’s mom Milla was born on December 17, 1975 in the Ukraine. She started acting at a young age and soon moved to Los Angeles where she found work with modeling gigs and a few appearances on television shows like Married With Children and Parker Lewis Can’t Lose. A more robust role came in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused, where she played a high schooler in 70s Texas.

But it wasn’t until she starred as Leeloo, an alien who helps save the planet, in Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element alongside Bruce Willis in 1997 that she started to find her footing in Hollywood. Milla was then cast in such films as Zoolander and The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc, before hitting it big with the Resident Evil franchise, where she portrayed Alice, the heroine of the video game adaptation.

While she has also fine-tuned her musical talents, Milla is mostly focused on her acting career, with some fun projects lined up. The action star can be next seen in the assassin epic Hummingbird and a thriller called In the Lost Land, according to her IMDB.

Paul W.S. Anderson

Ever is one lucky daughter as her parents get along swimmingly; so much so that they often work together on Hollywood films! Ever’s dad, Paul, is the Resident Evil franchise director! Before crafting a total of four Resident Evil films with Ever’s mom Milla, Paul became famous for helming such movies as Event Horizon and Solaris. His next project just happens to be with Milla also, as he wrote and directed In the Lost Land.

As for how the two Hollywood heavyweights came together, it was a tale as old as time in Tinseltown. Paul was directing the first Resident Evil where he met and fell in love with his star, Milla. They welcomed Ever on November 3, 2007, and married in 2009. Daughter Dashiel arrived in 2015 and daughter Osian in 2020.